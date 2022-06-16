 Skip to main content
How to transfer Pokémon from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to Pokémon Home

Jesse Lennox
By

The entire point of Pokémon is to build bonds and friendships with your team of colorful creatures you battle with and capture on your adventures through the lands. By naming them, fighting side by side, and watching them evolve, these bonds will start to grow whether you know it or not.

That makes it that much harder to let your trusty companions go whenever a new Pokémon title is released. However, Game Freak realized this problem and worked to create a solution. This led to the creation of Pokémon Home.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Nintendo Switch

  • Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl

Pokémon Home is a cloud storage app designed specifically for moving Pokémon from one game to the next, replacing the old system called the Pokémon Bank. By connecting to the app, you can move your Pokémon from any compatible game, now including Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, forward into future titles.

This feature wasn't available at launch, so some newer players may not know how it works. If you want to make sure you can take your favorite team into future Pokémon titles easily, here's how to transfer Pokémon from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl into Pokémon Home.

Further reading

how to transfer pokemon from brilliant diamond and shining pearl home pok mon

How to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl into Pokémon Home

With the latest update to the Pokémon Home app, you will be able to now transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as well as Pokémon Legends: Arceus into all games that support the app. Here's how to do it.

Step 1: Download the Pokémon Home app on your Nintendo Switch.

Step 2: Open the app and choose the Pokémon option.

Step 3: The app will access all the Pokémon save data on your Switch. Select your save data from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

Step 4: Choose which Pokémon you want to deposit into Pokémon Home or which Pokémon in Home you want to take out.

Video still of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Rewards for using Pokémon Home

As a bit of a thank you for using Pokémon Home, anyone who utilizes this app to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl into Home will be rewarded with a few free Pokémon with maximum effort levels. These include:

  • Turtwig
  • Chimchar
  • Piplup
  • Rowlet
  • Cyndaquil
  • Oshwatt

Bear in mind that any Pokémon you move into a game where they didn't normally appear may cause their levels and moves to alter slightly. Don't panic, though, because once you bring them back to a game they do naturally exist in, they will be exactly the same as they were.

