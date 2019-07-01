Digital Trends
Gaming

How to unlock everything in Super Mario Maker 2

How to unlock the Super Hammer and Superball Flower in Super Mario Maker 2

Steven Petite
By
how to unlock everything super mario maker 2 hammer superball flower guide

Unlike the original Super Mario Maker, the Nintendo Switch sequel makes all of the essential Mario design tools available to creators from the start. There’s no need to wait for an update to place a checkpoint flag, and you can even drag and drop actual slopes in Super Mario Maker 2.

With five game styles, a bevy of themes, and plenty of placeable features, you already have more than enough options at your disposal. But if you want the complete toolkit, you’ll need to spend time in Story Mode to unlock two rather cool Mario power-ups: The Super Hammer and Superball Flower.

Did you know you can play couch co-op in Super Mario Maker 2? Check out our quick co-op guide to get started.

Unlockable 1: Super Hammer

how to unlock everything super mario maker 2 hammer superball flower guide 4

The Super Hammer is unlocked after completing the story mode. You don’t need to finish all of the Story Mode levels, but you do need to finish rebuilding Princess Peach’s castle. Expect to play around 60 solo courses to “finish” story mode and see the credits.

The Super Hammer can only be used when building courses in the Super Mario 3D World style. It’s a pretty neat power-up, though. When Mario has the hammer, he can both build and break. Mario can smash all sorts of blocks, including standard blocks, stone blocks, ice blocks, and question mark blocks. The hammer also kills a bunch of different enemies with one swing.

The Super Hammer can also be used to create M blocks (Mario blocks). You can have five blocks on screen at one time. Once you eclipse five, the first block you created will vanish. Adding Super Hammer to your level can help you create new platforming sections that rely on the powers of Mario’s trusty builder hammer.

Unlockable 2: Superball Flower

how to unlock everything super mario maker 2 hammer superball flower guide 3

The Superball Flower is basically the Fire Flower on steroids. Hailing from the Game Boy classic Super Mario Land, this neat little Easter Egg can be unlocked by helping out the Toads around the castle. Once unlocked, the Superball Flower can only be used in levels designed in the Super Mario Bros. style.

As you work through jobs in Story Mode, more Toads will arrive in and around the castle. You’re looking for Purple Toad. At first, Purple Toad will be just right of the castle standing next to a sleeping Yellow Toad. Purple Toad will ask you to wake up Yellow Toad by completing the level: “POW Block Wake-Up Call!”

After completing that level, you’ll have to complete three levels for Yellow Toad: “Buried Stones,” “Cat-Scratch Stone,” and “Stone from the River.” Note: you can complete a separate job for Purple Toad first, but you’ll have to come back and complete these three to trigger the level that unlocks Superball Flower.

Once that’s done, head west of the castle to meet back up with Purple Toad, who will be standing in front of green warp pipe guarded by a Piranha. Complete “Piranha Creeper Squash” to clear the way.

With those five levels completed, Purple Toad will offer the job: “Spiny Shell Smashers.” After you reach the flag, Toad will break away the hard blocks with a Spiny Shell. Hit the middle question mark block to get the Superball Flower power-up.

The Superball Flower can be used in Maker mode by inserting a Fire Flower and then holding down on it (to change to the Superball version). Superball Flower flings a fast-moving fireball into the ground that will bounce off of walls and objects.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Google Stadia no beta test before launch cloud gaming stream
Gaming

No public beta for Stadia could make Founder’s Bundle buyers the guinea pigs

There are many questions about how Google Stadia will perform on different internet connections but Google won’t be making an effort to get that answered before launch. The company won’t be hosting a beta test before the release.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
fortnite week 8 challenges fortnite clocks
Gaming

Save some time and use our Fortnite guide to visit different clocks on the map

The season 9, week 8 challenges are now up in Fortnite: Battle Royale, and there's one challenge that tasks players with visiting different clocks on the map. Here's our guide to completing it.
Posted By Cody Perez
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Twitch Prime Day 2019 Apex Legends FIFA 190 content drops
Gaming

Apex Legends, FIFA 19 get Twitch content drops before Amazon Prime Day

Before Prime Day, Twitch will be home to a competition leading up to the big day. Celebrities will be facing off against each other in an Apex Legends contest and Prime subscribers will be able to take advantage of content drops.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

Here's how Rockstar, BioWare, and more have responded to crunch allegations

Video game developers often have to deal with extremely long hours, particularly near the end of a project. This process is called "crunch," and these are the studios where it reportedly takes place.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
tetris royale 100 players mobile
Gaming

Tetris Royale brings 100-player battle royale version of classic game to mobile

Tetris Royale will feature a 100-player battle royale mode for the classic puzzler. The game will be similar to Tetris 99 for the Nintendo Switch, but it is being developed for iOS and Android, with beta testing to start within the year.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Benchmark leak shows PlayStation 5 is 4 times more powerful than PlayStation 4

A benchmark leak reportedly shows that the PlayStation 5 will be four times more powerful than the PlayStation 4. The next-generation console's score also places its performance within the vicinity of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
nintendo switch online snes 64 gamecube games nes
Gaming

Nintendo Switch Online may soon add retro games from other classic systems

Nintendo hinted that classic games from more platforms beyond the NES may soon be added to Nintendo Switch Online. Gamers are hoping for SNES, Nintendo 64, and GameCube titles to be added to the retro collection.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy viii remastered originally direct port
Gaming

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered originally planned as just a direct port

Square Enix initially planned to re-release Final Fantasy VIII as a direct port. Fortunately, the developer felt that the RPG deserved better for its 20th anniversary, resulting in Final Fantasy VIII Remastered.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
game freak responds pokemon sword shield controversy and dynamax pikachu
Gaming

Game Freak will not change plans amid Pokémon Sword and Shield controversy

Pokémon Sword and Shield drew controversy when it was revealed that not all Pokémon from older games may be transferred to the upcoming RPG. However, it appears that Game Freak will not be changing its plans despite the backlash.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Best new shows and movies to stream Narcos season 3
Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 rumored to be heavily inspired by Netflix’s Narcos

A new set of Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors claim that the project is drawing heavy inspiration from Netflix crime drama Narcos. The game will reportedly be set in the 1970s to 1980s with one playable male protagonist.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
halo reach pc beta distributed illegally
Gaming

343 Industries threatens to ban illegal testers of Halo: Reach beta on PC

The first flight for the beta of Halo: Reach on PC finally launched to a limited number of Halo Insiders. However, some fans have resorted to illegal distribution of the test, prompting 343 Industries to threaten the banhammer.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
gender questioning transgender gamers safe space vr trans feat
Gaming

How gender questioning and transgender gamers found a safe space in VR

Virtual reality has allowed players to escape their stressful days and dive into new worlds. But transgender and gender-questioning individuals are using it to escape their bodies.
Posted By Josh Brown
super mario maker 2 how to play local co op guide 3
Gaming

Our guide to playing Super Mario Maker 2 with friends on one Switch console

Super Mario Maker 2 features local co-op for up to four players, but it's somewhat hidden in the menus. Our quick Super Mario Maker 2 local co-op guide will walk you through how to play local co-op on one Switch with up to three friends.
Posted By Steven Petite