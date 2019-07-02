Step your fashion game up with these Super Mario Maker 2 Mii Maker outfits

Share

Your Super Mario Maker 2 Mii Maker avatar starts off with some incredibly basic clothing options. Don’t worry, though. You can earn a ton of different clothing and outfits to give your Mii Maker some style. Adding clothes to your wardrobe requires you to complete certain tasks. Some of these tasks are easy, such as a tank top that goes into your closet after clearing a single course. Others take time and skill, such as the Thwomp Onesie which unlocks after playing 500 courses.

Here’s an alphabetical list of all known Super Mario Maker 2 Mii outfits and accessories and how to unlock them. Hat tip to the Mario Maker 2 community on Reddit for uncovering many of these clothing options.

For more Super Mario Maker 2 tips, check out our guide for playing co-op and our detailed explainer on how to unlock the two secret power-ups.

Unlockable full outfits

Some Mii Maker unlockables are complete outfits, such as the Builder Mario outfit that unlocks after completing Story Mode.

Bowser Suit: Win two multiplayer versus matches in a row.

Win two multiplayer versus matches in a row. Builder Mario Outfit: Complete Story Mode.

Complete Story Mode. Cat Mario Suit: Play 100 different courses.

Play 100 different courses. Doctor Outfit: Achieve B rank in multiplayer versus.

Achieve B rank in multiplayer versus. Fancy Tuxedo/Top Hat: Earn a silver medal with spikes.

Earn a silver medal with spikes. Luigi Outfit: Achieve C Rank in multiplayer versus.

Achieve C Rank in multiplayer versus. Magikoopa Robes: Clear 10 courses in multiplayer co-op.

Clear 10 courses in multiplayer co-op. Mario Outfit: Play 1,000 courses in Course World.

Play 1,000 courses in Course World. Princess Peach Tennis Outfit: Give Toadette 1000 coins in Story Mode and complete Princess Peach’s third job.

Give Toadette 1000 coins in Story Mode and complete Princess Peach’s third job. Robot Suit: Complete every level in Story Mode

Complete every level in Story Mode Royal Attire: Earn a gold medal with spikes.

Earn a gold medal with spikes. Superball Mario Suit: Complete the level “Spiny Shell Smashers” for Purple Toad in Story Mode.

Complete the level “Spiny Shell Smashers” for Purple Toad in Story Mode. Yoshi Outfit: Complete 100 courses in multiplayer co-op.

Unlockable Clothes

A great many Mii Maker clothes and accessories are just one item — pants, shorts, shirts, hats, etc.