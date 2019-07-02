Digital Trends
Gaming

How to unlock all the Mii Maker outfits in Super Mario Maker 2

Step your fashion game up with these Super Mario Maker 2 Mii Maker outfits

Steven Petite
By
super mario maker 2 how to unlock all mii outfits outfit guide

Your Super Mario Maker 2 Mii Maker avatar starts off with some incredibly basic clothing options. Don’t worry, though. You can earn a ton of different clothing and outfits to give your Mii Maker some style. Adding clothes to your wardrobe requires you to complete certain tasks. Some of these tasks are easy, such as a tank top that goes into your closet after clearing a single course. Others take time and skill, such as the Thwomp Onesie which unlocks after playing 500 courses.

Here’s an alphabetical list of all known Super Mario Maker 2 Mii outfits and accessories and how to unlock them. Hat tip to the Mario Maker 2 community on Reddit for uncovering many of these clothing options.

Unlockable full outfits

super mario maker 2 how to unlock all mii outfits outfit guide 3

Some Mii Maker unlockables are complete outfits, such as the Builder Mario outfit that unlocks after completing Story Mode.

  • Bowser Suit: Win two multiplayer versus matches in a row.
  • Builder Mario Outfit: Complete Story Mode.
  • Cat Mario Suit: Play 100 different courses.
  • Doctor Outfit: Achieve B rank in multiplayer versus.
  • Fancy Tuxedo/Top Hat: Earn a silver medal with spikes.
  • Luigi Outfit: Achieve C Rank in multiplayer versus.
  • Magikoopa Robes: Clear 10 courses in multiplayer co-op.
  • Mario Outfit: Play 1,000 courses in Course World.
  • Princess Peach Tennis Outfit: Give Toadette 1000 coins in Story Mode and complete Princess Peach’s third job.
  • Robot Suit: Complete every level in Story Mode
  • Royal Attire: Earn a gold medal with spikes.
  • Superball Mario Suit: Complete the level “Spiny Shell Smashers” for Purple Toad in Story Mode.
  • Yoshi Outfit: Complete 100 courses in multiplayer co-op.

Unlockable Clothes

super mario maker 2 how to unlock all mii outfits outfit guide 1

A great many Mii Maker clothes and accessories are just one item — pants, shorts, shirts, hats, etc.

  • 1-Up Hoodie: Unlocked immediately.
  • Angry Sun Shirt: Complete 10 levels in Endless Challenge on Normal difficulty (high score).
  • Artsy Corduroys: Unlocks from user feedback on created levels (unclear how much feedback is required).
  • Banzai Bill Shirt: Comment on a user-created level in Course World.
  • Big Spender Shorts: Complete 100 courses in Course World.
  • Black Short-Shorts: Unlocked immediately.
  • Block Hoodie: Earn a bronze medal.
  • Blockstripe Shirt: Unlocks when someone comments on one of your courses.
  • Bouncy Shirt: Unlocks after one of your courses is played 1,000 times.
  • Bowser Jr. Headpiece: Complete 10 levels in Endless Challenge on Easy difficulty (high score).
  • Burner Skirt: Complete a course in multiplayer co-op.
  • Cheep-Cheep Hat: Unlocks after users play one of your courses 500 times.
  • Chomp Dog Shirt: Achieve 100 first-clears in Course World (be the first to complete a course).
  • Cloudless: Complete 10 levels in Endless Challenge on Expert difficulty (high score).
  • Cloudwalker: Complete 100 levels in Endless Challenge on Expert difficulty (high score).
  • Denim Jeans: Unlocked immediately.
  • Denim Skirt: Unlocked immediately.
  • Faceplant: Complete 100 courses in Endless Challenge on Normal difficulty (high score).
  • Fireworks Shirt: Complete five multiplayer versus matches consecutively.
  • Fish Bone Shirt: Simply upload a course to Course World.
  • Frog Cap: Complete all of Soundfrog’s jobs in Story Mode.
  • Googoo Onesie: “Like” a course in Course World.
  • Hot Hot Shirt: Be the first to complete a course 10 times (first-world record).
  • Hoverclown: Complete 10 courses in Endless Challenge on Super Expert difficulty (high score).
  • I-Like-You Camisole: Unlocked when someone “likes” one of your courses.
  • Koopa Troopa Suit: Earn a gold medal.
  • Kuribo Shoe: Unlocks after one of your courses is played 5,000 times.
  • Laughing Shirt: Achieve A rank in multiplayer versus.
  • Mario Swim Trunks: Set 100 world records in Course World.
  • Matrimony Dress: Earn bronze medal with spikes.
  • Nintendo Shirt: Unlocked immediately.
  • Nintendo Uniform: Achieve S rank in multiplayer versus.
  • Parent-and-Child Skirt: Clear a course no one has completed yet.
  • Partrick Shirt: Complete all of Partrick’s jobs in Story Mode.
  • Pipe Hat: Set a first-world record.
  • Pipe Skirt: Set 10 world records in Course World.
  • Platform Skirt: Complete 10 courses in Endless Challenge on Expert (high score).
  • Princess Peach Dress: Complete a job for Princess Peach in Story Mode.
  • Princess Peach Wig: Complete Princess Peach’s second job in Story Mode.
  • Refreshing Shirt: Complete all of Mr. Eraser’s jobs in Story Mode.
  • Reset Dress: Complete all of Undodog’s jobs in Story Mode.
  • Rocky Wrench Manhole Cover: Earn a silver medal.
  • Shorts of Doom: Win a multiplayer versus match.
  • Shy Cap: Unlocks when one of your courses is played 100 times.
  • Skull Skirt: Complete 10 courses in Course World.
  • Slobbery Shirt: Play 10 courses in Course World.
  • Staredown Shirt: Earn 2,000 Maker Points.
  • Stingby Skirt: Complete 100 courses in Endless Challenge on Easy difficulty (high score).
  • Super Mushroom Shirt: Unlocked immediately.
  • Thwomp Onesie: Play 500 courses in Course World.
  • White Tanktop: Clear a course in Course World.
  • Yamamura Shirt: Finish all of Yamamura’s jobs in Story Mode.

