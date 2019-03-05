Digital Trends
How to Unlock the iKONIK Skin in Fortnite

Grab this iKONIK skin then jump into Fortnite with Ninja and iKON this Friday

Felicia Miranda
If you’re wondering how to get the exclusive iKONIK skin and Scenario emote, you’re not the only one. Modeled after singer Jung Chanwoo or Chan from the K-pop group iKON, this exclusive cosmetic is not currently obtainable through traditional means such as the item shop or Fortnite challenges. In fact, if you want to get this super rare skin and emote, you’ll need to invest some serious cash in one of Samsung’s new gaming optimized smartphones, the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e.

Similar to the popular Galaxy skin that Fortnite and Twitch streamer Ninja debuted with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Tab S4, this K-pop skin, an emote, and a pair of Galaxy buds will come with all pre-orders of the Galaxy S10 phones. The S10 Plus has the most impressive specs of the line, fit with a vapor chamber cooling system, smart battery, improved Unity support, and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Samsung claims the S10 Plus is 33% faster than the Note9 and the best option in their smartphone lineup for the Battle Royale focused mobile gamer.

Unlock the iKONIK skin with pre-order

Getting one of the Galaxy S10 phones is the only way you’ll be able to nab the Fortnite iKONIK skin and as of right now, you can reserve a pre-order on Samsung’s official website

Unlocking this K-Pop skin in Fortnite is set up similarly to the Galaxy skin from last year, so you’ll have to wait until March 8th when the phones launch to unlock it. You’ll then have to open up Galaxy Apps, search for and download Fortnite, log in to your Epic Games account (or create one if you’re new to Fortnite mobile), and potentially complete some kind of in-game requirement to earn it. For the Galaxy skin, players had to complete at least three games of Battle Royale before it showed up as a gift box in their inventory a few days later, so it’s possible that something like this might be required again.

More information on the new Samsung Fortnite skin will be revealed at an event at Samsung 837 in NYC on March 16th. Ninja and South Korean K-pop group iKON will be hosting an event on a custom Fortnite Creative island where players can drop in and enjoy an exclusive performance. If you can’t make it, make sure to tune in on Twitch

