Everything you can do on the Overwatch League app, and how to use it

Blizzard’s Overwatch League kicked off in January, and it instantly dominated game streaming service Twitch, with hundreds of viewers tuning in to watch their favorite teams from around the globe compete in nail-biting matches. For fans who would rather watch on their phone, Blizzard’s official Overwatch League iOS and Android apps allow you to keep up with league easily. You can every match on the go, check scores and overall standings, view replays, check up on news, and even set alerts for when your favorite team is about to play. Let’s take a look at all the things you can do on the Overwatch League app, and how you use them.

Sign into the app and adjust your settings

If you plan to follow the Overwatch League regularly, the first thing you’ll want to do is sign in with your Blizzard ID, A.K.A. your Battle.Net account. You can use most of the Overwatch League app’s features regardless of whether or not you connect your Blizzard account, but signing in will give you the ability to follow your favorite teams and get phone alerts to remind you of scheduled game times.

To sign in, hit the user icon in the top left corner of the app and you’ll come to a page asking you to sign into your Blizzard account. Use the same username and password you use to sign into Blizzard’s Battle.net service — despite the name change, they are one and the same — and your account will be connected automatically.

From here, hit the “settings” option and you’ll be able to toggle match spoilers on and off – if you want to watch matches after they air, it’s best to hide them – as well as set match alerts as push notifications on your phone. You can also change your stream language to French or Korean instead of English.

Go back to the user page, and you’ll see a tab for “followed teams.” Click this and you’ll see a list of every team in the Overwatch League. Hitting the star by any team will follow them, giving you alerts for their matches, a shortcut to their page at the top of the app, and automatically syncing them to your account on the Overwatch League website.

Home page

Select the clock symbol at the bottom of the app to go to the home page. This gives you a snapshot of everything happening in the Overwatch league, including upcoming matches, videos, and news.

All matches taking place on the current day will be selectable at the top. Just scroll from side to side to select the match you’re interested in, and you’ll be taken to a page for that particular match, which shows the teams’ rosters. To set an alarm for the start of the game, tap the alarm in the top right corner, or ellipses symbol next to it, which you can use to add the match to your phone’s calendar.

Matches page

The scoreboard symbol at the bottom of the app will take you to the “matches” page. This is broken up by the four “stages” in the regular season, which you can change using the arrow at the top of the page – you can also set alerts for any matches you’re interested in here.

Click on any complete match (those with a score shown next to the teams’ names) to go an individual scoreboard page: On these pages, you can watch on-demand replays of each match. If the match hasn’t taken place yet, you’ll see the alarm symbol next to the teams’ names, instead, which you can also use to set an alert.

Standings page

The trophy symbol at the bottom of the app will take you to the “standings” page. This page is the most basic of the three, showing the current division leaders for the Pacific and the Atlantic, as well as those who would qualify for a wildcard spot in the playoffs should the season end today – a blue dotted line underneath these teams denotes those who would not make the playoffs in this scenario.

By default, this page shows the wildcard standings. Select “division leaders” and you’ll see the two divisions categorized separately, and selecting any team will take you to their organization’s page, complete with a schedule, videos, news, and a look at their roster.

If you click the three-lined icon in the top right of the standings page, you’ll see a menu which allows you to view the standings by particular stage, the playoffs, the grand finals, or even the “all-star weekend.” Each stage’s page also features the dotted blue line: In this case, it shows which teams will compete for the top prize in that particular stage, which earns teams a cash bonus.