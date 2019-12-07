Sony promises a host of new PlayStation 4 announcements and updates in the final State of Play for 2019, which is set to air on December 10.

The upcoming State of Play will be the fourth episode of the show, which released its first episode in March of this year.

How to watch

PlayStation 4 gamers, set your alarms to 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET on December 10. The State of Play will last for 20 minutes and will follow the formula of the first three episodes, which means it will be jampacked with content.

Similar to previous releases, gamers may watch the show through Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

What to expect

According to the official PlayStation Blog, December 10’s State of Play will feature “around 20 minutes of new game reveals, release date announcements, new gameplay footage, PlayStation Worldwide Studios updates, and more.” Gamers should not expect any updates on the PlayStation 5.

Sony remains tight-lipped about what will be included in the show. but shortly before announcing the episode date, the YouTube playlists of State of Play were updated, along with that of Sucker Punch’s epic-looking Ghost of Tsushima. Not much has been revealed about the samurai action game since it was first announced at E3 2018, so gamers are hoping for more information, and perhaps even a release date, at the upcoming State of Play.

Another game that may appear on State of Play is the Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake, which has essentially been confirmed based on images that were spotted on Sony’s servers. Following the massive success of the Resident Evil 2 remake, it is not a surprise that Capcom moved ahead with remaking the next game in the series, which features Jill Valentine as the protagonist.

The Resident Evil 3 remake will not appear at The Game Awards 2019.

The previous episode of State of Play, which aired in September, was highlighted by a trailer for the highly anticipated The Last of Us: Part II. The last State of Play for the year will likely look to make an even bigger splash, so PlayStation 4 gamers eager for fresh news should tune in to see what Sony has in store.

