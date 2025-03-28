 Skip to main content
Sims alternative Inzoi is off to a huge start on Steam

By
A city scene in Inzoi.
Krafton

Inzoi, a new life simulation game from Krafton in the vein of The Sims, is off to an explosive start on Steam. Launched in Early Access as of March 28, the title quickly surged to over 87,000 concurrent players, according to SteamDB, and is currently holding steady at just over 85,000 at the time of writing. 

For comparison, The Sims 4 alone peaked at just over 96,000 concurrent players nearly 3 years ago, though Steam is not the only storefront or launcher that the game can be played from. For a genre long dominated by The Sims, the numbers reflect a growing demand for new and different (or more detailed) approaches to life sim games. 

Developed by Inzoi Studio, an internal team at Krafton, Inzoi was pitched as a next-generation alternative to EA’s long-running franchise. It features fully explorable cities, real-time interactions, and high levels of customization that go beyond what The Sims currently offers. 

There’s also the value proposition: spend $39.99 now and get a wide variety of content that could eventually dwarf what The Sims has to offer, including AI customization and 3D item creation, or spend hundreds to build your collections of Sims content. The choice seems like an easy one for new players. 

As we noted in our hands-on preview, Inzoi “feels like it was built by players who grew up with The Sims and wanted more control.” That’s exactly what you’ll get. The game offers a swath of deeper, more immersive mechanics. You can get a job, adopt pets, get married, and have a baby through dynamic in-world interactions instead of static menus, all of which should make for some silly or super serious fun, depending on how you play. Combined with its unique visuals, deep character creator, and custom settings, Inzoi offers a simulation that feels more grounded and lived-in.

Inzoi was originally set to launch in late 2024, but Krafton delayed the release to March 2025 for additional polish. As we previously reported, that delay seems to have paid off. With such high levels of engagement at its debut, however, Inzoi may not just be a new player in the genre – it has the potential to become its new frontrunner. 

Brittany Vincent
Brittany Vincent
Contributor
Brittany Vincent has covered gaming, anime, tech, and entertainment for over a decade. When she’s not writing, she’s…
