ISO Hemlock loadouts: The best loadouts for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The long-awaited second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is here, and it comes with a brand new assault rifle known as the ISO Hemlock. Unsurprisingly, this weapon is excellent and works well in numerous situations across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. As always, the sheer number of attachments can make it tricky to build this weapon effectively, especially if you’re a newcomer.

To help, we’ve got a list of the best ISO Hemlock loadouts across Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, with tips on how to use the weapon effectively.

The best Warzone 2.0 ISO Hemlock loadout

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle Harbinger D20 Underbarrel Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition 5.56 High Velocity Optic Aim Op-V4 Magazine 45 Round Mag

The first loadout is specifically for Warzone 2.0, and it focuses on long-range battles. Sure, you can build this weapon to excel as a sniper support, but based on our testing, the long-range build is our go-to.

Start with the Harbinger D20 Muzzle, for faster bullet velocity, damage range, and improved recoil smoothness. It also gives you sound suppression, though, this isn’t much of a factor in Warzone 2.0. Next, go with the Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel, giving you better hip fire accuracy, and improved recoil and aim walking steadiness at the expense of ADS speed.

Since this is a long-range build, we highly recommend coming equipped with the 5.56 High Velocity Ammunition, which boosts your bullet velocity speed. This is practically essential for ranged builds. Likewise, you’ll need an Optic, and in this case, we recommend the Aim Op-V4, though, you can select whichever you like. Just make sure you pick one with enough zoom for ranged fights. Finally, you have to use the 45 Round Mag with this loadout since it takes upwards of eight shots to down an enemy.

The best Modern Warfare 2 ISO Hemlock loadout

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle Harbinger D20 Ammunition .300 Blackout Rear Grip XTEN Grip Laser FSS OLE-V Laser Stock Raid 90

Since gunfights are much faster in Modern Warfare 2, the ISO Hemlock loadout will work a lot differently than its Warzone 2.0 counterpart. This will prioritize ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire times, without penalizing recoil too much.

Once again, start with the Harbinger D20 Muzzle, which boosts your bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. This attachment will help offset some of the penalties of others. Next, we recommend the .300 Blackout Ammunition for increased damage at the expense of a slower fire rate. Basically, you’ll find that its time to kill (TTK) will be more consistent, even with a slower rate of fire.

Next, we recommend the XTEN Grip Rear Grip for faster sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed, making it easier to start shooting your opponents right away. Likewise, the FSS OLE-V Laser will assist with faster ADS times, sprint-to-fire speed, and better aiming stability, making the weapon feel like an SMG at times. Finish off the build with the Raid 90 Stock, which boosts your crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS times.

