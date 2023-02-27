 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

ISO Hemlock loadouts: The best loadouts for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Joseph Yaden
By

The long-awaited second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is here, and it comes with a brand new assault rifle known as the ISO Hemlock. Unsurprisingly, this weapon is excellent and works well in numerous situations across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. As always, the sheer number of attachments can make it tricky to build this weapon effectively, especially if you’re a newcomer.

To help, we’ve got a list of the best ISO Hemlock loadouts across Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, with tips on how to use the weapon effectively.

Further reading

The best Warzone 2.0 ISO Hemlock loadout

The ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2.0.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle Harbinger D20
Underbarrel Lockgrip Precision-40
Ammunition 5.56 High Velocity
Optic Aim Op-V4
Magazine 45 Round Mag

The first loadout is specifically for Warzone 2.0, and it focuses on long-range battles. Sure, you can build this weapon to excel as a sniper support, but based on our testing, the long-range build is our go-to.

Start with the Harbinger D20 Muzzle, for faster bullet velocity, damage range, and improved recoil smoothness. It also gives you sound suppression, though, this isn’t much of a factor in Warzone 2.0. Next, go with the Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel, giving you better hip fire accuracy, and improved recoil and aim walking steadiness at the expense of ADS speed.

Since this is a long-range build, we highly recommend coming equipped with the 5.56 High Velocity Ammunition, which boosts your bullet velocity speed. This is practically essential for ranged builds. Likewise, you’ll need an Optic, and in this case, we recommend the Aim Op-V4, though, you can select whichever you like. Just make sure you pick one with enough zoom for ranged fights. Finally, you have to use the 45 Round Mag with this loadout since it takes upwards of eight shots to down an enemy.

The best Modern Warfare 2 ISO Hemlock loadout

The ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 2.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle Harbinger D20
Ammunition .300 Blackout
Rear Grip XTEN Grip
Laser FSS OLE-V Laser
Stock Raid 90

Since gunfights are much faster in Modern Warfare 2, the ISO Hemlock loadout will work a lot differently than its Warzone 2.0 counterpart. This will prioritize ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire times, without penalizing recoil too much.

Once again, start with the Harbinger D20 Muzzle, which boosts your bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. This attachment will help offset some of the penalties of others. Next, we recommend the .300 Blackout Ammunition for increased damage at the expense of a slower fire rate. Basically, you’ll find that its time to kill (TTK) will be more consistent, even with a slower rate of fire.

Next, we recommend the XTEN Grip Rear Grip for faster sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed, making it easier to start shooting your opponents right away. Likewise, the FSS OLE-V Laser will assist with faster ADS times, sprint-to-fire speed, and better aiming stability, making the weapon feel like an SMG at times. Finish off the build with the Raid 90 Stock, which boosts your crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS times.

Editors' Recommendations

How to get loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Joseph Yaden
By Joseph Yaden
December 20, 2022
Character running on highway in Warzone 2.0.

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, you'll want to come equipped with your loadout, just like in the original game. But the new installment does things a bit differently. So whether you're a new or returning player, you'll absolutely want to be aware of how to get your loadout to increase your chances of winning.

Here's how to get your loadout in Warzone 2.0.

Read more
MW2 Raid guide: How to complete the Atomgrad Raid
Joseph Yaden
By Joseph Yaden
December 16, 2022
Characters walking through underground facility in Modern Warfare II.

The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Raid known as Atomgrad is available now as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update. This Raid sends groups of three players into an underground tunnel to solve a series of puzzles while surviving waves of enemies. It's a mostly linear experience with a few tricky parts along the way. In this guide, we'll show you how to complete the Atomgrad Raid in Modern Warfare II.
First code puzzle
As soon as you start, make your way through the linear path ahead, while taking out enemies silently. If you're spotted, you'll have to deal with an all-out assault, so try your best not to be seen. Head straight and to the right and you'll come to a room with a terminal that has Russian letters on it, a set of TVs, a keypad, and a red button that opens a door.

This is one of the trickiest parts of the Raid, but it's straightforward once you know what to do. Open the door, have one player go inside the little room, and then make sure two of your three players are interacting with the TV feed. Scroll through the feed until you reach a screen that looks like the one below, featuring a projector and a set of Russian letters and numbers.

Read more
This weekend is the perfect time to grind in Modern Warfare II
Sam Hill
By Sam Hill
December 16, 2022
Soldiers on Shipment map.

If you're trying to unlock the top camos for every weapon or rank up your Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, this weekend is going to be the best time to grind. With the launch of Season 01 Reloaded comes the perfect storm for quick and easy leveling -- a Double XP weekend and the return of the iconic (and chaotic) Shipment map.

The Shipment map is one of the smallest to ever be featured in Call of Duty. It's set on a cargo ship filled with shipping containers and there's virtually no cover except for a few containers you can enter.

Read more