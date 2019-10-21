The Chicago Cubs didn’t exactly have the most spectacular season this year, with manager Joe Maddon being let go after his team ended up in third place in the National League Central division. However, one player who did impress was infielder Javier Báez, and he has been rewarded for his excellent season with a spot on the MLB The Show 20 cover.

Báez is known just as much for his slick fielding skills as he is for his hitting, and his picture on the MLB The Show 20 cover shows him getting ready to throw a laser to first base. Another image of him celebrating a play is visible in the background.

“Javy Báez is a player I love watching because of his talent and flair for the game,” said MLB The Show 19 cover star Bryce Harper in the announcement. “Congrats to him on being named the new cover athlete.”

Unlike the Madden franchise, where being put on the cover can be seen as a curse, Harper made the most of his 2019 season. He managed to hit 35 home runs and drive in over 100 runs in his first season with the Philadelphia Phillies, who missed the playoffs with a .500 record. His previous team, the Washington Nationals, will begin their first World Series against the Houston Astros on October 22.

Alongside the cover announcement, Sony also revealed that there will be an Early Access Weekend for the game available to anyone who pre-orders a collector’s edition. This includes the Digital Deluxe Edition, MVP Edition, and the GameStop-exclusive 15th Anniversary Edition. Access to the game will be granted to these players on March 13, 2020, while other players will be able to start playing on March 17.

Sony hasn’t revealed too much about what the game itself will contain, but you’ll get some content for the Diamond Dynasty mode for pre-ordering any version of the game. The Anniversary Edition includes a special hat, steelbook, and digital content for Diamond Dynasty, so you’ll be ready to take on your friends online in style.

MLB The Show 20 will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on March 17, 2020. It may very well be the last entry in the series to release before it makes its way to the PlayStation 5 the following year.

Editors' Recommendations