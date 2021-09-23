Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the series back to 3D

A new Kirby title is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. Kirby and the Forgotten Land was a surprise announcement by Nintendo at today’s Direct event, especially since the company stated that the stream would focus on games launching in winter 2021.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the first mainline Kirby game since 2018’s Kirby Star Allies. The new title places Kirby in what seems to be a postapocalyptic world and brings him back into the world of 3D.

The trailer shows us that Kirby won’t just be back in 3D, but in a 3D open world for the first time since Kirby Air Ride (if you count that game). We got to see tons of classic power-ups returning to the series such as sword, cutter, and spike. There are also hordes of new enemies making their debut in Kirby, including a giant ape and crocodile. Kirby is shown traveling through derelict environments, including an abandoned mall. The gameplay looks a bit like Super Mario Odyssey.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land‘s existence was leaked earlier today, with a Nintendo website noting that it would arrive on the Nintendo Switch in March 2022 alongside games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Bayonetta 3. The leak left many wondering if Nintendo was planning a surprise reveal for something other than a holiday launch title, and it happened to be the case.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land looks to be exactly what many fans have asked for from the series for so long. It is set to launch in March 2022, with no exact date set as of now.

