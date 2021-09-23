Bayonetta 3 is a title that we haven’t seen much of since its initial reveal. Despite its constant no-shows at Direct events over the years, Nintendo’s Japanese website shows that the third entry in the series is scheduled to release in 2022. Previously, the game had no release window.

Bayonetta 3 is an upcoming entry in the hack-and-slash action series Bayonetta, which started in 2009. The game was originally announced four years ago during the 2017 Game Awards. Since then PlatinumGames has said next to nothing about it. We’ve gotten many reassurances that Bayonetta 3‘s development has been going smooth from both Nintendo and Platinum, but lack of footage or even screenshots has left fans a bit worried. The release window offers a small glimmer of hope for fans.

If Bayonetta 3 does release in 2022 as scheduled, it’ll be joining Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The release schedule may feature one more surprise, however. A new Kirby game, which appears to be titled Kirby: Discovery of the Stars, appears as a spring 2022 release on the website. The page listing links to a dead page, possibly signifying that this was a publishing mistake.

The thumbnail for this new game features Kirby looking out while standing in a postapocalyptic city. Kirby is no stranger to dark worlds and even darker enemies, so this is no surprise.

With a Nintendo Direct coming up this evening, it seems like the Kirby game was meant to be a surprise reveal during the show. Bayonetta 3 could show up, too, but that’s less of a surefire bet considering its vague release window. Nintendo says that the stream will mainly focus on games releasing this winter.

