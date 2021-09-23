  1. Gaming

Bayonetta 3 is on track for a 2022 release, according to Nintendo’s website

By

Bayonetta 3 is a title that we haven’t seen much of since its initial reveal. Despite its constant no-shows at Direct events over the years, Nintendo’s Japanese website shows that the third entry in the series is scheduled to release in 2022. Previously, the game had no release window.

Bayonetta 3 is an upcoming entry in the hack-and-slash action series Bayonetta, which started in 2009. The game was originally announced four years ago during the 2017 Game Awards. Since then PlatinumGames has said next to nothing about it. We’ve gotten many reassurances that Bayonetta 3‘s development has been going smooth from both Nintendo and Platinum, but lack of footage or even screenshots has left fans a bit worried. The release window offers a small glimmer of hope for fans.

A Japanese website lists Bayonetta 3 for 2022.
A screenshot of Nintendo’s Japanese website, which lists Bayonetta 3 for a 2022 release window.

If Bayonetta 3 does release in 2022 as scheduled, it’ll be joining Splatoon 3The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The release schedule may feature one more surprise, however. A new Kirby game, which appears to be titled Kirby: Discovery of the Stars, appears as a spring 2022 release on the website. The page listing links to a dead page, possibly signifying that this was a publishing mistake.

The thumbnail for this new game features Kirby looking out while standing in a postapocalyptic city. Kirby is no stranger to dark worlds and even darker enemies, so this is no surprise.

With a Nintendo Direct coming up this evening, it seems like the Kirby game was meant to be a surprise reveal during the show. Bayonetta 3 could show up, too, but that’s less of a surefire bet considering its vague release window. Nintendo says that the stream will mainly focus on games releasing this winter.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we know about SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

spongebob squarepants the cosmic shake release date trailer gameplay news

Google’s newest Android updates bring accessibility changes and emoji updates

The Google Photos logo.

What’s new on Hulu in October and what’s leaving soon

Michael Keaton in a scene from the Dopesick limited series.

Everything we want to see at Amazon’s September 2021 event

Amazon Echo sitting on a sidetable.

Surface Book 4: Everything you need to know about Microsoft’s missing 2-in-1

Surface Book 3 sitting on the floor with screen open.

Apple iOS 15: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

Apple's Craig Federighi standing in front of the iOS 15 logo.

Apple iPadOS 15: Everything you need to know

new ipad pricing starts at 299 apple pencil 2021 copy

Amazon will hold its annual fall event September 28

Echo Dot

Nintendo Direct September 2021: How to watch and what to expect today

nintendo direct september how to watch metroid dread screenshot

The new Wyze Cam Pan v2 lets you set up a custom patrol route

Wyze Cam Pan v2

The best iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors: Shield like a pro

Promotion being used on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

The 70-inch TCL 70S430 4K TV, with several streaming services, shows, and movies displayed on the screen.

The best home security cameras for 2021