How to import a Last of Us Part 2 save from PS4 to PS5

Billy Givens
By

If you've played The Last of Us Part 2 on PlayStation 4 and have purchased or upgraded to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PlayStation 5, you may want to pick up from where you left off on your original save. Luckily, you can do exactly that by transferring your save from PS4 to PS5. In this guide, we'll tell you how to do so.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • PlayStation Plus Membership

Joel looks at Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2.
Naughty Dog

How to import your PS4 save to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

When you're ready to transfer your save, follow these steps.

Step 1: Log into your PSN account on PS4.

Step 2: Locate your The Last of Us Part 2 save data under Settings > Application Saved Data Management > Saved Data in System Storage.

Step 3: Choose Upload to Online Storage and upload your save file to the Cloud.

Step 4: Log into the same PSN account on PS5.

Step 5: Access Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Saved Data (PS4) > Cloud Storage.

Step 6: Select Download to Console Storage, choose The Last of Us Part 2, then hit Download to add the save file to your PS5.

Step 7: Open The Last of Us Part 2.

Step 8: Access Story > Import Game.

Step 9: Choose your transferred save data to pick up where you left off on PS4.

