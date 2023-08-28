 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is discounted to $50 today

Briley Kenney
By
Link and other characters from Tears of the Kingdom.
Nintendo / Nintendo

Nintendo Switch games seldom go on sale, so it’s always a good idea to capitalize on discounts when they do. You can usually find a round of video game deals floating around, but most of Nintendo’s newer and first-party titles don’t make the cut. Well, Zelda fans are in for a bit of a treat today because Walmart has discounted the price of the latest title in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, down to just $50, saving you over $20. Not only is that one of the first discounts for this game, but also it’s a pretty sizable one at that. For those who are collectors, this deal is for the physical edition of the game with the cart or cartridge. Hurry, though, we have no idea how long this Tears of the Kingdom deal is going to last.

Why you should shop this Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom deal

If you played the first game, Breath of the Wild, then you have a good idea of how the modern Legend of Zelda games play and how the formula has evolved. It’s more of an open-world single-player sandbox where you can roam anywhere, do just about anything, and fight, well, anything. But things have been cranked up to 11 in Tears of the Kingdom, with an entirely new creation system — Ultrahand creations — that you have to experience to believe. And if you’re wondering if the game is any good, don’t worry because, in our Tears of the Kingdom review, resident gaming expert Giovanni Colantonio praised it for its engrossing mythology, fantastic exploration experiences, new formula twists, enormous world and locations, and powerful creative tools.

Hyrule’s vast and sprawling landscapes have changed a bit since the last game, with an entirely new verticality added. Mysterious floating sky islands have appeared, offering an entirely new layer to the exploration. In addition, Link has gained several new abilities — or will over the course of your time with the game — that vastly change how you can interact with the world, the enemies, and the people in it.

Related

It’s not a short game and will keep you busy for quite some time, which is always a plus since the price has jumped to $70 compared to $60 price tag on previous Nintendo games. As for how long it takes to beat, you can expect upwards of 50 to 60 hours to finish the main storyline and anywhere from 100 to 200 hours total to see and complete everything. Needless to say, that’s a massive undertaking, but it’s well worth it.

As new as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is, it’s nice to see it on sale for an excellent discount, even far ahead of the holiday shopping season. If you’ve been waiting to grab it, now’s your chance. Walmart is offering Tears of the Kingdom for over $20 off, bringing the price down to just $50. We’ve said it many times before, and we’ll say it again: Act fast if you’re interested because this deal is definitely going to be gone real soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Walmart Prime Day: Nintendo Switch Sports is 20% off today
Today's Best Nintendo Switch Sports Prime Day Deal
Switch Sports player spiking a volleyball.

Beef up your Switch game library with one of the best family games out there. Nintendo Switch Sports is only $40 at Walmart today, $10 cheaper than its usual price of $50. Walmart Prime Day deals are your best bet until Black Friday if you want to get cheap games, so grab this one while you can.

Why you should buy Nintendo Switch Sports on Prime Day

Read more
Save $10 on Pokemon Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch at Walmart
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl promo image showing trainers relaxing with their Pokémon in Amity Square.

If you were able to take advantage of Nintendo Switch deals to purchase the popular console, the next step is to take a look at video game deals for titles that will draw your interest. Nintendo Switch game deals cover all genres, so whatever type of gamer that you are, there's something for the console that will match your preferences. However, if you're a Pokémon fan, you shouldn't miss Walmart's $10 discount for Pokémon Shining Pearl, which brings the game's price down to $50 from its original price of $60.

A remake of the classic Pokémon Pearl, released in 2006 for the Nintendo DS, Pokémon Shining Pearl reimagines the adventure for the Nintendo Switch with updated gameplay, improved visuals, and an expanded endgame. It's currently ranked in Digital Trends' best Pokémon games as one of the best Pokémon game remakes, as it faithfully translated the original game that takes place in the Sinnoh region. The grass-type Turtwig, the fire-type Chimchar, and the water-type Piplup return as your choices for the game's starter Pokémon, as you embark on a journey to become the champion of the Pokémon League, and to encounter and catch the legendary Pokémon Palkia.

Read more
Searching for Nintendo Switch games? Don’t miss these deals
Surfing Mario in Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games.

If you're on the hunt for Nintendo Switch games so that you can give them as gifts for the holidays, you should act fast. With the console's popularity, there's high demand for the best Nintendo Switch games, so we're not sure how long stocks will last. Additionally, with shipping channels expected to get congested over the holiday season, deliveries may be delayed. If you want to get the games before Christmas, there's no time to waste.

To help you with your search, we've rounded up some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals that you can shop for right now. You shouldn't hesitate to click that Buy Now button if you see a deal that you like to make sure that the games that you purchase arrive at your front door in time for the holidays.
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition -- $15, was $19

Read more