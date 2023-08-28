Nintendo Switch games seldom go on sale, so it’s always a good idea to capitalize on discounts when they do. You can usually find a round of video game deals floating around, but most of Nintendo’s newer and first-party titles don’t make the cut. Well, Zelda fans are in for a bit of a treat today because Walmart has discounted the price of the latest title in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, down to just $50, saving you over $20. Not only is that one of the first discounts for this game, but also it’s a pretty sizable one at that. For those who are collectors, this deal is for the physical edition of the game with the cart or cartridge. Hurry, though, we have no idea how long this Tears of the Kingdom deal is going to last.

Why you should shop this Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom deal

If you played the first game, Breath of the Wild, then you have a good idea of how the modern Legend of Zelda games play and how the formula has evolved. It’s more of an open-world single-player sandbox where you can roam anywhere, do just about anything, and fight, well, anything. But things have been cranked up to 11 in Tears of the Kingdom, with an entirely new creation system — Ultrahand creations — that you have to experience to believe. And if you’re wondering if the game is any good, don’t worry because, in our Tears of the Kingdom review, resident gaming expert Giovanni Colantonio praised it for its engrossing mythology, fantastic exploration experiences, new formula twists, enormous world and locations, and powerful creative tools.

Hyrule’s vast and sprawling landscapes have changed a bit since the last game, with an entirely new verticality added. Mysterious floating sky islands have appeared, offering an entirely new layer to the exploration. In addition, Link has gained several new abilities — or will over the course of your time with the game — that vastly change how you can interact with the world, the enemies, and the people in it.

It’s not a short game and will keep you busy for quite some time, which is always a plus since the price has jumped to $70 compared to $60 price tag on previous Nintendo games. As for how long it takes to beat, you can expect upwards of 50 to 60 hours to finish the main storyline and anywhere from 100 to 200 hours total to see and complete everything. Needless to say, that’s a massive undertaking, but it’s well worth it.

As new as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is, it’s nice to see it on sale for an excellent discount, even far ahead of the holiday shopping season. If you’ve been waiting to grab it, now’s your chance. Walmart is offering Tears of the Kingdom for over $20 off, bringing the price down to just $50. We’ve said it many times before, and we’ll say it again: Act fast if you’re interested because this deal is definitely going to be gone real soon.

Editors' Recommendations