Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed to 2022

Life is Strange fans have a lot to look forward to with the series’ third entry, Life is Strange: True Colors, releasing next month on September 10. However, Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed to early 2022, as revealed by the game’s developers on Twitter.

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection will include updated versions of two games in the series. Both Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm will get remastered visuals and animations. The collection was originally slated for a Q4 2021 release date.

The cause of the delay is stated to be work-from-home complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as wanting to avoid pressuring the development team with Life is Strange: True Colors coming in September.

“Due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection,” the development team wrote in a Twitter explanation. “For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection for all platforms — PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Switch — until Early 2022.”

Fortunately, there is some good news for fans of the series too. Square Enix announced that Life is Strange: True Colors will get a DLC called Wavelengths on September 30. It will be officially revealed on August 12. The DLC will launch just a few weeks after True Colors, which releases for PC, Xbox, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch on September 10.

