Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection comes to Nintendo Switch next month

George Yang
By

Square Enix and Dontnod Entertainment revealed that Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection will launch on September 27 for Nintendo Switch.

This collection contains both the Life is Strange and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm games. While the collection is available in retail and digital formats, only the first game will be on the actual Nintendo Switch physical cart at retail. The prequel will be a download code.

The Arcadia Bay Collection was already released earlier this year on PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as the Life is Strange Remastered Collection. It features remastered visuals across characters and environments, improved lighting effects, and refined gameplay puzzles.

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection was initially planned to launch in September 2021 shortly after the release of Life is Strange: True Colors. However, it was delayed to 2022 and finally released in February for all platforms except for Nintendo Switch. That version was delayed even further to an unspecified time until now.

#LifeIsStrange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm come to @Nintendo #Switch as the Arcadia Bay Collection, releasing September 27 in box and digital! Box pre-orders open from today at all good retailers, with digital pre-orders opening closer to launch https://t.co/4nzqdXF0KS pic.twitter.com/3ZQcj8glEB

&mdash; Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 16, 2022

Life is Strange is one of the few properties that Square Enix elected to keep after the company sold its Western game development studios to Embracer Group earlier this year. The other two Western IPs that it kept were Just Cause and Outriders.

The Life is Strange franchise has changed developer hands, with its latest entry, True Colors, being handled by Deck Nine. Dontnod handled the first Life is Strange, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, and Life is Strange 2.

It’s unknown whether Dontnod will get to work on another Life is Strange game again. Its latest project and publishing debut, Gerda: A Flame in Winter, is set to release on September 1.

