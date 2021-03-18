Square Enix on Thursday held its first Square Enix Presents livestream, which featured new games and updates on upcoming releases. The event revealed the game Life is Strange: True Colors and new DLC for Marvel’s Avengers that brings Black Panther to the game.

Life is Strange: True Colors is the latest installment of the critically acclaimed Life is Strange franchise. Set in the small town of Haven Springs, the new game features an all-new protagonist named Alex who has empath powers. The full game launches on September 10 and will not release in episodes like previous installments.

In addition to the new game, Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm are getting an HD remaster. A bundle of both games will be available this fall, and the games will be included with the ultimate edition of True Colors.

In other news, Black Panther is finally coming to Marvel’s Avengers as a playable character. The superhero has been rumored for the game since it launched, and now a new War For Wakanda expansion is finally coming sometime this year.

It was also revealed that Project Athia has a new name: Forspoken. The game made a brief appearance, with a glimpse at its open-world gameplay. It will launch in 2022.

Hitman Sniper Assassins is a new mobile game coming this spring on iOS and Android. It got a quick teaser trailer, but no firm details, and is being developed by the same team that developed the popular puzzle game Hitman Go.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Tom Raider franchise, Square Enix is releasing a new digital bundle called Tomb Raider: Digital Survivor Trilogy. The collection includes the past three games in the franchise: Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

In addition to the bundle, Square Enix will also hold Tomb Raider-themed events in games including Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Croft Manor is also coming to Fortnite‘s creative mode. Lara Croft appears as a character in the game’s latest season.

Square Enix sister company, Taito, also got a small showcase. The company is creating a new Space Invaders mobile game that uses augmented reality technology. The studio is also working on Darius Cozmic Revelation, a bundle that features two classic shoot ’em up games.

Square Enix says its next stream is scheduled for this summer.

