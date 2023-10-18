With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5 released and already receiving rave reviews, gamers who haven’t played its predecessor, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, may want to take advantage of Walmart’s offer. Instead of $70, you can get the game’s Ultimate Edition for just $43, for savings of $27. On top of that, you’ll also get a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. That’s a lot of value from one of the most attractive PS5 game deals that we’ve come across recently, which is why we don’t expect this bargain to last long. Buy it now while you still can.

Why you should buy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales continues the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man, but shifts the focus on the titular character amid the chaos of New York. There’s a lot of similarities between Miles Morales and Peter Parker — including their acrobatic web-slinging and explosive combat skills — but there are also significant differences such as Miles’ bio-electric venom blast attacks and camouflage power. You’ll have to master them quickly though, as a war has broken out in the middle of the city.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered brings the game from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5 and PC, so if you missed out on playing the game on the previous-generation console, or you just want to relive the experience, you’ll get to enjoy upgraded graphics. Once you’re done with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you’ll be ready to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is a fantastic sequel that features even better combat mechanics for more action, and a nuanced story that will capture the hearts of every Marvel fan.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5, which includes a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, is everything that you need before you jump into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Originally priced at $70, the game will be yours for only $43 following a $27 discount from Walmart. If you haven’t finished Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, you’re missing out on a lot, so don’t miss this opportunity to get them both for a very cheap price. Proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

