Minecraft Dungeons gameplay shows off boss battles and new areas

Minecraft Dungeons is tentatively set to launch next month, but players won’t have have to wait to see the dungeon crawler in action.

The first 45 minutes of gameplay from the PC beta is now available thanks to a video from Windows Central. It’s a great look at the Diablo-inspired spin-off and shows exactly what gamers can expect once it releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 30. The release date isn’t set in stone, though, as developer Mojang recently noted that the game might wind up being delayed due to COVID-19 forcing the developer to work from home.

“As we’re working from home to do our part in protecting our community, our workflows will, unfortunately, be impacted,” Mojang announced via the Minecraft Dungeons Twitter account last week. “We’re working hard to deliver Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we’re also re-evaluating our timeline to make sure we bring you the best game possible. Stay tuned!”

Sign-ups for the PC beta are currently available on the game’s official site, and players are able to start the title from the very beginning. Early quests in the creeper forest feature the player using their sword and bow to defeat skeletons and creepers before trying to escape the dangerous area.

Successfully completing these tasks will result in unlocking chests full of loot and players can then accept new missions via a world map. Leveling up gear via salvaging items and equipping stat-enhancing enchantments are also key parts of the gameplay loop that’ll be familiar to any fans of the genre.

One boss encounter is shown off in the video as the player takes on a spell-casting evoker in the Pumpkin Pastures map. True to the enemy’s behavior in Minecraft, the evoker is able to attack in two ways: Having fangs rise out of the ground and summoning flying vexes at the player.

Both of these abilities require players to be quick on their toes as keeping your distance and using your bow and arrows is important in efficiently battling the foe. On the highest available difficulty, the battle looks to be quite tough and requires planning and cooperation if you’re playing with others.

