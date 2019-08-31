Gaming

Minecraft Earth beta rolls out for Android with feature not found in iOS version

By

The Minecraft Earth beta has started rolling out to select Android users, with a feature that is not yet available for the augmented reality game’s iOS version.

The Minecraft Earth closed beta has arrived on Android after first launching for iOS. Similar to its iOS counterpart, the Android version will limit the number of participants and locations, starting with five cities across the world: Seattle, London, Tokyo, Stockholm, and Mexico City.

Developer Mojang is making up for the delayed closed beta release by giving Android players access to rubies, the in-game currency that is not yet available on iOS. Players may earn rubies by playing the game or buy them, and they may be used to purchase Build Plates where they can build their creations over the course of the closed beta. Rubies, whether earned or bought, are linked to the player’s Xbox Live account, so the currency will not disappear through the beta stages and beyond.

Minecraft Earth beta testers on iOS will soon also gain access to rubies, but Mojang did not provide a definite timeline for the wider release of the currency.

Minecraft fans who would like to participate in the Minecraft Earth closed beta may still sign up for the chance to receive an invitation. The requirements are a mobile device that runs on at least Android 7.0 Nougat or iOS 10, a Microsoft or Xbox Live account, and a completed registration form.

In Minecraft Earth, in-game elements are mapped to the player’s surroundings, creating a virtual world build on Open Street Maps data. Things that may be tapped for rewards, called tapables, will appear on the smartphone’s camera, along with Adventures, which are mini-games that are linked to a specific real-world location. Players will also be able to stage a Build Plate, on which they will be able to use the blocks that they have collected to create anything, limited only by their imagination.

Minecraft Earth will be a free-to-play game with no loot boxes. There will be microtransactions, but the developers promise that no “pay-to-win” environment will arise.

In May, Microsoft revealed that Minecraft has sold more than 176 million copies in the 10 years since its first launch on the PC, possibly making it the best-selling video game of all time.

Editors' Recommendations

Take your powers to the next level in Control with our best abilities guide

control game best ability upgrades guide 5

World of Warcraft Classic: Everything you need to know

world of warcraft classic bugs actually features

Here are all the games that support Nvidia’s RTX ray tracing

games support nvidia ray tracing raytracedying

You can catch Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit in a Pokémon Go Raid Battle today

pokemon go raid battle catch legendary azelf mesprit uxie battles ufie

Telltale Games is back, but it won’t be making another Walking Dead game

new ceo original stories way telltale just turned page wd 3

What do you need to power 4K games and movies?

LG 32UD99-W review full

The best gaming laptops for 2019

Alienware and Dell G7 gaming laptops get big discounts for Labor Day