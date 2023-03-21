Modern Warfare 2: Atomgrad Episode 2 Raid Guide

As part of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded update, Activision has added the next raid, titled Atomgrad Episode 2. It picks up right where the first episode left off, and follows a similar format, throwing you into difficult battles against enemy AI. As with the first raid, Episode 2 requires you to have three players to start — with no matchmaking available.

Once you’ve put together a three-player group, you’ll be able to jump in and start Atomgrad Episode 2. Keep in mind that you will need to have purchased Modern Warfare 2 to begin.

Climb the missile silo

Picking up right at the end of the first episode of Atomgrad, you’ll need to climb to the top of the silo. You’ll do this by climbing the ladder, then ascending up the platforms. From there, make your way through the tunnels and take care of all the enemies that appear. You’ll then come to a hall with steam emitting from the walls, so do your best to proceed when it’s clear.

You’ll then come to a room with a pipe next to some ledges. The pipe emits steam, though, and you’ll need to interact with the valve at the bottom to clear the way. Once you turn the valve, a Juggernaut will spawn, so do your best to unload on the enemy before proceeding. One player needs to turn the valve, while the other two can make their way up. At the top, you’ll find yet another valve that you need to turn to clear the way for the third player.

Make your way ahead to the next section, which requires you to engage in some platforming.

Platforming section

Ahead is a terminal with three red buttons. Have everyone press a button at the same time, which will activate three platforms on the right side of the gap ahead. The platforms are only active for a limited time, and you cannot have more than one player on a platform at any given time.

Continue upward with a zipline, and you’ll come to the next platforming segment. Trigger it with the three red buttons and make your way across, just like before. This time, you’ll need to jump across to the right to a red platform below, which leads to a yellow pipe that takes you to another set of red platforms. Again, only one player can be on a platform at once. Follow the path as indicated by the platforms that continuously pop up, and you’ll reach the next door.

Keep ascending

Make your way down and to a room full of supplies, and you’ll come to an open area with lots of enemies above. Take the grapple up, eliminate enemies, and follow the platforms above to keep climbing. You’ll then come to another grapple rope that takes you up, but before using it, you need to turn the nearby valve to disable the fire above. It only works for a few seconds, so have one player ascend to complete the next step. At the top, head to the right and turn the valve to disable the fire, allowing the player at the bottom to come up. Press the red button in the room ahead to open the nearby door to advance ahead.

Head through the tunnel, take out the AI, and you’ll eventually come to the final platforming section of the raid. It works a lot like the previous platforming section, only it wraps around back toward the way you came. To start, jump across seven platforms and then leap across the gap to make your way back toward the way you came until you get to a dark underground section.

Underground section

From here, make your way ahead through the dark tunnel and look for a spot to drop down below. At this point, you’ll have to deal with lots of powerful enemies, so take it slowly and make sure to look out for your squadmates. Eventually, you’ll come to some stairs that lead below, but don’t jump down yet. Instead, look down and take out the enemies below, including a Juggernaut and others. After this, you’ll reach another armory, so stock up on gear as needed, breach the door ahead, and you’ll come to the final puzzle of the raid.

Final puzzle

You’ll come to a larger room with three of the following control panels:

Ventilate toxic gas

Stop auxiliary fans

Release airlock doors

This next step is a bit complicated ,but there’s a straightforward way to do it. Essentially, you need two players to stay back to interact with the aforementioned control panels, while a third player (who we’ll refer to as Player 3) navigates the obstacles past a nearby door. Have a player at the gas control and another at the airlock door control, and the third player at the nearby door that leads ahead.

Player 3 will then have 40 seconds to traverse through a series of rooms with electrified floors. This player will continue along until they reach a room full of water that will shock them if they touch it. At this point, have one of the other players get close to the auxiliary fan control, and Player 3 will maneuver across the platforms toward the fans. Have Player 3 call out when they’re by the fans, and then one of the other players will interact with the fan button to open up a path.

Player 3 then needs to continue along until they reach a locked door, which will be opened by one of the remaining players in the first room. Eventually, Player 3 will come to an area with identical controls to the first room. Essentially, this player will need to work with one of the other players to open up the path for someone else to traverse through the obstacles, just like Player 3 did before.

Once the second player reaches the last room, they will work with Player 3 to get the final player to this area by following the same steps as above. Keep in mind that there will be enemies that appear all along the way. Once everyone is together, take out the Juggernaut, and follow the prompt to regroup at the wall.

Final chase

This is the final section of the raid, but thankfully, it’s relatively straightforward. As you make your way through the aforementioned door, a toxic gas will begin closing in, meaning you’ll need to be quick. Continue through the rooms ahead, past the ammo station, and down the stairs. Lots of enemies will be in your way, so make sure you take them out if you can.

You’ll then come to a large room filled with lots of enemies. Your goal is to make your way to the other side, up a set of stairs, and to a cracked wall, where you can place a breaching charge. Do your best to eliminate enemies here quickly because the gas will continuously close in. Breach the wall, make your way ahead, then up the stairs, and you’ll come to another tunnel area. Blast through the enemies as quickly (and safely) as possible, and you’ll eventually get the prompt to bring all players to the airlock. Interact with the red button, and the raid will be complete.

