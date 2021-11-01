The next Call of Duty game will be a sequel to the 2019 reboot Modern Warfare and will include brand-new single-player campaign mechanics and a slew of fresh content for Warzone, the Call of Duty battle royale mode, according to two separate reports from Video Games Chronicle.

Regarding Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2‘s single-player campaign, players may get an experience unlike anything offered in any previous Call of Duty titles. The campaign will reportedly focus on a battle against Colombian drug cartels and feature some excessive depictions of gore. Enemies will lose limbs during gunfights and attempt to stop bleeding by putting pressure on their wounds, while the player character will be shaken up by incoming gunfire. Enemies still have it worse, though, as the leaker cited by VGC claims that enemies will not die outright after being shot. Instead, they will “beg for their lives, insult you, call out for their mother, hallucinate, gurgle/moan/groan/death rattle, convulsions.”

Players will also find themselves making morality-based choices throughout the game, which will impact a “moral compass.” Reportedly, this morality system will have an impact on the game’s story.

As for Warzone, Modern Warfare 2‘s release will include a new map for the massively popular battle royale title, as well as a new game mode comparable to Battlefield 2042‘s recently announced Hazard Zone. The Warzone map itself will reportedly be a patchwork of multiplayer maps from the original Modern Warfare 2, including Terminal, Afghan, Favela, and others. The Hazard Zone-esque game mode is claimed to be a mix of PvE and PvP encounters in which players try to complete objective-based missions.

