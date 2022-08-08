The multiplayer open beta dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have been announced, along with the Call of Duty Next showcase.

The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare II was announced to launch on October 28 earlier this year with various beta periods leading up to its release. Prior to the announcement, players were in the dark as to when the beta would run and only knew that PlayStation players who pre-ordered would get early access. Now Activision has revealed all the dates and times players can test out the multiplayer component of the game.

The first set of dates is exclusive to PS4 and PS5 players who pre-ordered the title, or received a beta code, and can start playing on September 16 at 10 a.m. PT. All other PlayStation owners can begin playing on September 18 at 10 a.m. PT, with this beta period ending on the 20th.

The second beta weekend is open to all platforms, and will include cross-play support, but begins early for those who pre-ordered on September 22 at 10 a.m. PT. The beta will open up to all players on September 24 at 10 a.m. PT and end for everyone on the 26th.

The beta will include the 6v6 Marina Bay Grand Prix map, in-game rewards exclusive to the beta, and other surprises.

More details about Modern Warfare II, as well as Warzone 2 and the upcoming mobile version of Warzone, will be revealed at the Call of Duty Next showcase scheduled for September 15. This presentation promises brand-new information drops, the Modern Warfare II multiplayer reveal, and live gameplay hosted by selected streamers.

