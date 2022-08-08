 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Here’s when you can play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta

Jesse Lennox
By

The multiplayer open beta dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have been announced, along with the Call of Duty Next showcase.

The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare II was announced to launch on October 28 earlier this year with various beta periods leading up to its release. Prior to the announcement, players were in the dark as to when the beta would run and only knew that PlayStation players who pre-ordered would get early access. Now Activision has revealed all the dates and times players can test out the multiplayer component of the game.

The Modern warfare II beta poster.

The first set of dates is exclusive to PS4 and PS5 players who pre-ordered the title, or received a beta code, and can start playing on September 16 at 10 a.m. PT. All other PlayStation owners can begin playing on September 18 at 10 a.m. PT, with this beta period ending on the 20th.

The second beta weekend is open to all platforms, and will include cross-play support, but begins early for those who pre-ordered on September 22 at 10 a.m. PT. The beta will open up to all players on September 24 at 10 a.m. PT and end for everyone on the 26th.

The beta will include the 6v6 Marina Bay Grand Prix map, in-game rewards exclusive to the beta, and other surprises.

More details about Modern Warfare II, as well as Warzone 2 and the upcoming mobile version of Warzone, will be revealed at the Call of Duty Next showcase scheduled for September 15. This presentation promises brand-new information drops, the Modern Warfare II multiplayer reveal, and live gameplay hosted by selected streamers.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple’s iPhone 14 range could launch earlier than usual this year

An iPhone 13 in white color option.

The best budget camera phones for 2022

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G's camera module.

North Korean hackers target huge crypto exchange — are user funds safe?

A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.

Nexon’s Project Magnum now known as The First Descendant

A character aims and shoots a gun in The First Descendant.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti gets an unprecedented $1,000 price drop

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti in a PC build.

How to add a watermark in Word

how to add a watermark in word confidential laptop table

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022

Samsung executive TM Roh

How to empty Trash on Mac

MacBook with an empty trash can on the screen.

Fitbit Sleep Profiles is just what I needed to start sleeping better

The Fitbit app open on an iPhone, showing sleep history.

Private cloud vs. public cloud: What is the difference?

Man touching digital cloud icon.

‘Wordle’ today, August 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#415)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Thousands of stars sparkle in this week’s Hubble image

This star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the heart of the globular cluster NGC 6638 in the constellation Sagittarius. The star-strewn observation highlights the density of stars at the heart of globular clusters, which are stable, tightly bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars. To capture the data in this image, Hubble used two of its cutting-edge astronomical instruments: Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Spider One on welcoming the challenge of directing the horror film Allegoria

A shocked man bleeds from his nose in a scene from Allegoria.