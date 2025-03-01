How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds

You could read hundreds of tips and tricks on Monster Hunter Wilds for things like customizing your radial menu or playing with friends, but you are left to your own devices when creating your character. You have a ton of options thrown at you before even setting foot in the world, let alone picking your weapon and fighting a monster, such as your face, hair, clothes, eyes, ears, and more. You could spend hours making the perfect character, but if you get a bit impatient and end up skipping over most of it so you can get to the game, you’re not stuck with what you have. There are some limitations, but this is how you can change your character’s appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds after starting the game.

How to change appearance

You will need to play a bit of Monster Hunter Wilds before you can access the appearance menu, but once you can visit your base camp you can freely do it as many times as you like. All you need to do is go inside, tab over to the Appearance Menu on the far right and select Change Appearance.

It needs to be noted that changing your appearance is slightly different than editing your character. The latter requires the use of consumable character edit vouchers and has to be accessed from the main menu.

This is a list of all the aspects of your character you can change from the Change Appearance menu for free:

Hair

Voice Pitch

Demeanor

Eyebrows

Eyelashes

Mouth

Makeup/Face Paint

Innerwear

Eyes

Beard

Underwear

These options, on the other hand, are locked and can only be changed if you use a voucher: