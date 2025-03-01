 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds

By
One of the main characters of Monster Hunter Wilds
Capcom

You could read hundreds of tips and tricks on Monster Hunter Wilds for things like customizing your radial menu or playing with friends, but you are left to your own devices when creating your character. You have a ton of options thrown at you before even setting foot in the world, let alone picking your weapon and fighting a monster, such as your face, hair, clothes, eyes, ears, and more. You could spend hours making the perfect character, but if you get a bit impatient and end up skipping over most of it so you can get to the game, you’re not stuck with what you have. There are some limitations, but this is how you can change your character’s appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds after starting the game.

How to change appearance

The apperance menu in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

You will need to play a bit of Monster Hunter Wilds before you can access the appearance menu, but once you can visit your base camp you can freely do it as many times as you like. All you need to do is go inside, tab over to the Appearance Menu on the far right and select Change Appearance.

Recommended Videos

It needs to be noted that changing your appearance is slightly different than editing your character. The latter requires the use of consumable character edit vouchers and has to be accessed from the main menu.

Related

This is a list of all the aspects of your character you can change from the Change Appearance menu for free:

  • Hair
  • Voice Pitch
  • Demeanor
  • Eyebrows
  • Eyelashes
  • Mouth
  • Makeup/Face Paint
  • Innerwear
  • Eyes
  • Beard
  • Underwear

These options, on the other hand, are locked and can only be changed if you use a voucher:

  • Eye Area
  • Contour
  • Name
  • Skin
  • Nose
  • Body Type
  • Starting Armor
  • Voice

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
How to use the wishlist in Monster Hunter Wilds
Gemma working the forge in Monster HUnter WIlds.

The core loop of Monster Hunter Wilds is unchanged from previous entries; hunt monsters, gather materials, and either forge or upgrade gear. You will repeat this process dozens, maybe even hundreds, of times over the course of your journey taking on bigger and more deadly beasts with friends. In previous entries, you would need to either remember or otherwise take note of what materials you were missing for your next upgrade in order to get them, but no longer. There's a new wishlist feature that the game doesn't do a great job of teaching you the value of or how to use it. Here are all the tips and tricks everyone should learn about the wishlist in Monster Hunter Wilds.
How to use the wishlist

To use the wishlist, you first need to talk to Gemma at the forge. Choose to either browse the new armor or weapons and find the piece of equipment you want next but lack all the materials to make right away. From here, press the Sub Menu button to bring up a hidden list of options where you can add it to your wishlist.

Read more
Sayonara Wild Hearts’ hypnotic new PS5 mode is worth the double dip
dsdf

Six years after its initial release, Sayonara Wild Hearts is back and better than ever. As announced during the 2025 Annapurna Interactive Showcase, developer Simogo’s playable pop album is getting PlayStation 5 version as of today. The upgraded Sayonara Wild Hearts packs a surprising punch thanks to a few stellar additions, making it the perfect time to revisit this stylish gem or try it out for the first time.

Before we dig into the meat of Sayonara Wild Hearts’ PS5 version, let’s go through the more technical additions. First off, if you already own it on another PS4, you can upgrade your copy for free. The PS5 version adds support for 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, which will make the dazzling neon color palette really pop. Simogo has also implemented haptic feedback through the DualSense controller, though in my experience this feature felt a little underwhelming. There are a few rumbles in tune with the music but nothing that takes advantage of the more complex adaptive triggers of the DualSense.

Read more
How long is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Goro Majima in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The Like a Dragon games tend to be very lengthy experiences. Ever since turning into JRPGs with 7, they have gotten even longer with Infinite Wealth clocking in anywhere between 40 and 100 hours depending on how addicted to Dondoko Island you get. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a spinoff starring Goro Majima taking to the high seas as a pirate, but also takes the game back to its action combat roots. There is still a highly dramatic story, quirky side stories, and plenty of mini games and side activities to be found. But is this game smaller in scope than the mainline games? Here's how long you can expect to spend pirating around Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
How long is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is considerably shorter than the last several Like a Dragon games. If you were to play the game somewhat normally, doing most of the side stories, mini-games, and other side activities as we did, then you can expect the adventure to wrap up in around 25 hours or so. On the other hand, if you wanted to just focus on mainlining the story then you could theoretically beat the game in around 15 hours. That's by no means short, but still a big difference compared to past games.

Read more