Epic Games has partnered with the NFL to bring official team jerseys to Fortnite. Starting Friday, November 9 at 7 p.m. ET, users can head into the Battle Royale Item Shop to purchase jerseys from any NFL team with V-bucks.

If you’re mentally counting the number of player jerseys you want to purchase in the game, don’t worry, Epic and the NFL are making this pretty simple. After purchasing a team jersey, you can change the jersey number at any time. So if you’re a Patriots fan, you can switch between Tom Brady’s No. 12 jersey and Rob Gronkowski’s No. 87 at any time. While the jerseys won’t have names on the back, you’ll know who you’re representing. That’s what counts, right?

Jerseys for all 32 NFL teams will be available for purchase and can be bought for male and female avatars. Each skin is complete with a jersey, pads, and helmet. If you think Fortnite is so cool that you’d rather wear a Fortnite-branded jersey, you can purchase that, too. Referee outfits will also be available if you’d rather cosplay as your favorite zebra.

In a statement, Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein said, “We have so many football fans at Epic and we know a lot of the game’s fans share that same enthusiasm. Allowing our players to represent their favorite teams in the game was too cool of an opportunity for us to pass up, and we couldn’t be happier with how they turned out.”

The NFL’s chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp said, “We see the popularity of Fortnite every day at the NFL as many of our players are passionate about this game. This partnership represents a great opportunity for millions of NFL fans who are Fortnite players to express their fandom inside the game while at the same time exposing our brand to countless others.”

On top of the jerseys, football celebration-themed emotes and pigskin gliders will come to Fortnite with the update. This marks the second time Epic has partnered with a major company for Fortnite content. Earlier this year, in partnership with Marvel, Thanos came to Fortnite for a limited-time event. The NFL jerseys, however, would appear to be here to stay in the world of Fortnite.