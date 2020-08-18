Here are the highlights from today’s Nintendo Indie World

Nintendo held an indie game showcase featuring a number of new indie games for the Switch — as well as a surprise multiplayer update to Untitled Goose Game, the surprise hit from developer House House.

The showcase was held on Tuesday, August 18, and highlighted more than 20 games from independent publishers. The standout announcement came at the end of the stream when the familiar honk of the goose from Untitled Goose Game interrupted the proceedings.

House House is adding a free update to the game on which will allow for two-player co-op with a second goose. The new update launches on September 23, and the game is also coming to Steam and itch.io.

On September 29, physical copies of the game will be released and are available for pre-order right now.

Hades, an action platformer roguelike from Supergiant Games (of Transistor and Bastion fame) releases this fall on Switch. The game follows your hero’s attempt to escape from hell with the help of characters from Greek mythology.

Raji: An Ancient Epic, is an action game that dives deep into Hindu and Balinese mythology. The critically acclaimed exploration title A Short Hike lets you explore a peaceful trail. Both games are now available on Switch, with Raji serving as a timed Switch exclusive.

A puzzle perspective game called Manifold Gardens is a gravity-defying adventure that involves solving complicated puzzles, with an M.C. Escher-inspired vibe. Two games about exploring underwater planets, Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, feature treasure hunting and resource management.

Card Shark is set in 18th-century France, and it teaches you how to cheat at cards to rise the social ladder. However, if you get caught, you will be shot.

There were a few resource management games revealed as well. One is called Bear and Breakfast, where you control a bear as he tries to get his business off the ground and expand into the forest. It features an approachable art style. Another game, called SpiritFarer, has the player ferrying spirits on a boat that needs to managed in terms of resources.

Editors' Recommendations