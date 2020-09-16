  1. Gaming

Nintendo confirms it’s working on a new console

By

Nintendo has confirmed that it’s working on a new console. But exactly when the device will launch — and what kinds of features it will offer — remain unclear.

In a lengthy Corporate Management Policy Briefing on Wednesday, September 16, Nintendo shared a graphic saying it’s working on an “integrated hardware-software next gaming system.” The graphic, which showed the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Switch along a timeline, didn’t offer any details on the upcoming console. A question mark was placed above the caption, hiding its design, and Nintendo only offered a launch date of “20XX.”

“In the future, Nintendo still plans to expand its business around the creation of unique integrated hardware-software products,” the company said in its briefing. That integration refers to Nintendo building hardware and developing software, including its famed Super Mario and Legend of Zelda franchises, for the consoles it sells.

While details are obviously scant, this is the first confirmation from Nintendo that it’s indeed working on a new console since rumors about its plans cropped up earlier this year. Most of those reports suggest Nintendo is working on a new Switch console that could launch in early 2021 with 4K video support. Whether that’s the console Nintendo is referring to in its presentation or if it’s a stopover on its way to an entirely new console is unknown.

Still, the company did provide some hints at what it’s thinking. And it may be working on a new console concept.

“We allocate internal resources very carefully so that technologies we adopt can turn into a source of fun,” Nintendo said. “We strive to create products that consumers didn’t realize they wanted until the moment they’re announced. To do this we can’t simply follow what other companies are doing or chase the latest technology trends.”

That formula has worked well for Nintendo. The Switch, which can be played both at home and on-the-go, continues to sell exceedingly well. Its competitors, Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One, can’t be ported between home and mobile.

During the presentation, Nintendo also said that it’s working on a range of new services for the upcoming console. But again, it didn’t say what they may be or how they may work. Ultimately, the company said, it hopes those additional services could create “positive long-term relationships” with players.

Nintendo did not immediately respond to a Digital Trends request for comment on the briefing.

Editors' Recommendations

Super Mario 3D All-Stars review: Classic games that still shine

super mario 3d all stars review switch supermario3dallstars smg screen 10

How to play split-screen in Fortnite

how to play split screen fortnite tv

Madden NFL 21 extends franchise’s 21-year bestseller streak

most anticipated video games 2020 madden 21

Nintendo Switch is getting a Fortnite makeover

nintendo switch fortnite edition screen shot 2020 09 10 at 44 49 am

The best Minecraft mods

Screenshot of a giant blocky volcano in Minecraft.

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for September 2020

MSI GS75 Stealth

How to check your PC’s frame rate when playing video games

Nvidia reportedly close to sealing more than $40 billion deal to buy ARM

Xbox Series S appeared in the background of Phil Spencer interviews months ago

These are the best cheap gaming PC deals for September 2020

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2020: What to expect

Nintendo Switch

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 will push through in January, but goes online-only

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2020

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

These are the best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for September 2020

Square Enix may reveal Final Fantasy XVI at upcoming PlayStation 5 showcase