This Nintendo Switch deal lets you choose a free Mario game

Andrew Morrisey
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming systems in the world, and its popularity makes it a rare device to find a discount on. But right now at Best Buy you can grab a Nintendo Switch Bundle, which includes a free Mario game, and you can choose between Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. This deal sees the bundle going for $300, with savings coming in the form of the free Mario game. Free shipping is included, or you can pick it up at your nearest Best Buy where available.

Why you should get the Nintendo Switch Bundle

Nintendo has been one of the most popular gaming companies for a very long time, due mostly to the games it produces. The Nintendo Switch is its current gaming system, and it’s also one of the most popular the company has ever put out. With three modes in one, the Switch is designed to fit your life, transforming from a home console you can put into your television into a portable system you can take with you anywhere. You can take on some of the best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch while you’ve got it set up at home, and while you’re on the go you can tackle some of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Among the best Nintendo Switch games are several Mario titles, including Super Mario Odyssey, which is one of the games you can choose from as part of this Nintendo Switch Bundle. You’ll certainly want to know all of the Super Mario Odyssey tips and tricks if it’s your choice, but you can also choose from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Whichever you may decide on, your choice is delivered via download. The Switch itself comes with the Nintendo Switch dock, a Joy-Con controller, an HDMI cable, and the Nintendo Switch AC adapter, all of which ensure you can get going with gameplay upon opening the box.

This Nintendo Switch Bundle goes for $300 at Best Buy with the inclusion of a free Mario game being where you’ll find your savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and if it’s in-stock at your nearest Best Buy you can pick it up the same day as your purchase

The best Nintendo Switch games for 2023
The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of success in the nearly six years since its release. The console-handheld hybrid has been on the market since 2017, and a slew of fantastic games from first- and third-party developers launched over the course of the system's life cycle. Recently, heavy hitters such as Metroid Dread, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land have boosted the system's appeal, while a healthy list of upcoming games continues to drum up excitement.

There are plenty of incredible games to enjoy on the Switch right now. But which ones should you check out? These are the best Nintendo Switch games (including free-to-play titles) for 2023.
Action

Flash deal drops the price of this gaming PC with an RTX 3050 to $855
If you're looking for an affordable but dependable gaming PC, look no further than the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i. You'll already be getting immense value for your money at its original price of $1,350, but Lenovo is selling the machine with a $495 discount that pulls its price all the way down to just $855. You'll have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though, because the offer is almost sold out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming PC
If you've got the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i as part of your gaming setup, you'll be able to play the best PC games without any issues. Inside the gaming desktop are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that's enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You may have to go with low to medium settings for some of the more demanding titles, but that's an acceptable tradeoff for a gaming PC at this price. You'll even get to try a wide collection of titles, because when you buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, you'll also get three free months of Xbox Game Pass.

One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $550 off at Best Buy
There's no shortage of gaming laptop deals in the market, cutting across all brands and with different specifications. If you need a recommendation because you can't narrow down your choices, go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which is available from Best Buy for $1,100 following a $550 discount on the machine's sticker price of $1,650. We're not sure what will happen first between the offer being taken down and stocks selling out, so you'll want to finalize your purchase while you still can.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The AMD versus Intel rivalry has escalated over recent years, and if you want a gaming laptop that will showcase AMD's advancements, you can't go wrong with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It's got what it takes to run the best PC games at their highest settings with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, in addition to 16GB of RAM that's considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as enough for most gamers. The gaming laptop's 14-inch display with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate gives justice to all that processing power, so you'll be able to even better appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

