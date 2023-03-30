The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming systems in the world, and its popularity makes it a rare device to find a discount on. But right now at Best Buy you can grab a Nintendo Switch Bundle, which includes a free Mario game, and you can choose between Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. This deal sees the bundle going for $300, with savings coming in the form of the free Mario game. Free shipping is included, or you can pick it up at your nearest Best Buy where available.

Why you should get the Nintendo Switch Bundle

Nintendo has been one of the most popular gaming companies for a very long time, due mostly to the games it produces. The Nintendo Switch is its current gaming system, and it’s also one of the most popular the company has ever put out. With three modes in one, the Switch is designed to fit your life, transforming from a home console you can put into your television into a portable system you can take with you anywhere. You can take on some of the best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch while you’ve got it set up at home, and while you’re on the go you can tackle some of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Among the best Nintendo Switch games are several Mario titles, including Super Mario Odyssey, which is one of the games you can choose from as part of this Nintendo Switch Bundle. You’ll certainly want to know all of the Super Mario Odyssey tips and tricks if it’s your choice, but you can also choose from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Whichever you may decide on, your choice is delivered via download. The Switch itself comes with the Nintendo Switch dock, a Joy-Con controller, an HDMI cable, and the Nintendo Switch AC adapter, all of which ensure you can get going with gameplay upon opening the box.

This Nintendo Switch Bundle goes for $300 at Best Buy with the inclusion of a free Mario game being where you’ll find your savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and if it’s in-stock at your nearest Best Buy you can pick it up the same day as your purchase

