This deal saves you $40 on the Nintendo Switch

Because it’s one of the most popular gaming devices, the Nintendo Switch doesn’t often see a discount. Right now you can save $40 on a Switch at Woot!, however, which makes for a discounted price of $247. The units receiving this deal are being sold as open box condition, which means they’ve been opened due to being a photo sample, a tested customer return, or have damaged packaging. This may give you some pause, but Woot! stands by its sales and confirms full working condition of everything it sells, making these open box Nintendo Switches well worth the $40 in savings.

Why you should buy a Nintendo Switch

While the Nintendo Switch has been around for awhile, it seems like it’s always been a device that’s can be difficult to get ahold of. It’s extreme popularity isn’t the byproduct of any gimmicks either, as the Switch delivers the fun and interactive gaming adventures that Nintendo has long been known for. The Switch is a unique gaming console that you can connect directly to your TV or take with you just about anywhere. When it’s connected to the TV, you can hop on the couch and adventure on one of the best TVs, and when you want to game on the go, the Switch delivers with its 6.2-inch touchscreen display. You can even link it up with up to 7 other Switch systems for multiplayer fun on the go.

There are several Nintendo Switch models on the market now, and if you’re uncertain which model may best suit your Nintendo needs, you can read more about them in our Switch Lite vs. Switch vs. Switch OLED comparison. But if you know what you’re looking for and the Nintendo Switch is it, pounce on this opportunity and get going with some of the best Nintendo Switch games. You can also break in your new Nintendo Switch with some of the best free Nintendo Switch games as well.

Today you can take home an open box condition Nintendo Switch for just $247 at Woot!, which saves you $40 from its regular price. Because Woot! is an Amazon-owned company, free shipping is available to Amazon Prime members as well.

