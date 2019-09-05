Nintendo teases Switch Fit, a Wii Fit-like exercise program for the Switch

Nintendo dropped an intriguing look at the next version of the insanely popular Wii Fit — it’s a brand new fitness program for the Nintendo Switch that the internet has already dubbed Switch Fit.

The company posted a video to its Twitter account on Thursday afternoon showing families around the world strapping their Switch Joy-cons to a hula-hoop like band, then using it for all kinds of exercises.

While we don’t see what’s on the screen, the teaser shows people jumping, squeezing the band between their thighs, strapping it to their bodies to engage in yoga poses, running in place, doing crunches, and even using the tool for tricep extensions.

Check out this first look at a new experience for #NintendoSwitch. Stay tuned for more information on 9/12. pic.twitter.com/SUXn4CQpP8 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 5, 2019

Nintendo promised to reveal more on September 12, but the so-called Switch Fit seems like a much-more-advanced version of Wii Fit, the smash hit fitness game that revolutionized how motion controls can be used for so-called “exergaming.”

The original Wii Fit sold millions of copies, and there was a version for the Wii U, but a Nintendo-branded fitness game was conspicuously absent from its original Switch lineup.

We’ve reached out to Nintendo for more information on what this is and how it works — the teaser doesn’t reveal all that much — but it’s likely we’ll have to wait another week to find out.

