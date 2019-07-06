Nintendo Switch games that run at 60 frames per second

The Nintendo Switch isn’t the most powerful console on the market. It can’t match the level of visual complexity or fidelity of the PlayStation 4 Pro, nor can it deliver native 4K resolution with HDR like the Xbox One X. What the Switch can still do, however, is deliver a high framerate during action scenes. Several Nintendo Switch games support a 60 frames-per-second framerate, meaning you’ll get the same smooth experience you’d see on more powerful machines.
Framerates in the games below can come in a few different varieties. Some of the titles are locked at 60 frames per second, meaning you should never experience drops while playing them. Others have a targeted framerate of 60 frames per second but can occasionally dip below that number. Certain games also have varying framerates for different content. In Mortal Kombat 11, for instance, standard fighting will run at 60 frames per second while Fatalities and Fatal Blows will play at a reduced framerate. Fire Emblem Warriors, meanwhile, lets you choose “performance mode” in order to prioritize framerate.
Please note that other elements in certain Switch games, especially ports of games from Xbox One and PS4, often need to be cut down in order to make 60 frames per second feasible. This could include resolution or overall visual quality, and its importance largely depends on the genre of the game.
|Game title
|Only docked?
|Only portable?
|Both?
|Arms
|No
|No
|Yes
|Cuphead
|No
|No
|Yes
|Dead Cells
|No
|No
|Yes
|Diablo III
|No
|No
|Yes
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|No
|No
|Yes
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|No
|No
|Yes
|Fast RMX
|No
|No
|Yes
|FIFA 19
|No
|No
|Yes
|Fire Emblem Warriors
|Yes
|No
|No
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|No
|No
|Yes
|Mario Tennis Aces
|No
|No
|Yes
|Mega Man 11
|No
|No
|Yes
|Mortal Kombat 11
|No
|No
|Yes
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|No
|No
|Yes
|Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
|No
|No
|Yes
|Rocket League
|No
|No
|Yes
|Splatoon 2
|No
|No
|Yes
|Super Mario Odyssey
|No
|No
|Yes
|Super Mario Party
|No
|No
|Yes
|Super Smash Bros. Utlimate
|No
|No
|Yes
|Thumper
|No
|No
|Yes
|Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
|No
|No
|Yes
Note: We attempted to make this list as complete as possible, but data on framerate for Switch is not always publicly available. If you have a game with 60 frames per second that isn’t on the list, just shoot us a message.