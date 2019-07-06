Nintendo Switch games that run at 60 frames per second

Digital Trends
The Nintendo Switch isn’t the most powerful console on the market. It can’t match the level of visual complexity or fidelity of the PlayStation 4 Pro, nor can it deliver native 4K resolution with HDR like the Xbox One X. What the Switch can still do, however, is deliver a high framerate during action scenes. Several Nintendo Switch games support a 60 frames-per-second framerate, meaning you’ll get the same smooth experience you’d see on more powerful machines.

60fps Nintendo Switch games

Mortal Kombat 11 review

Framerates in the games below can come in a few different varieties. Some of the titles are locked at 60 frames per second, meaning you should never experience drops while playing them. Others have a targeted framerate of 60 frames per second but can occasionally dip below that number. Certain games also have varying framerates for different content. In Mortal Kombat 11, for instance, standard fighting will run at 60 frames per second while Fatalities and Fatal Blows will play at a reduced framerate. Fire Emblem Warriors, meanwhile, lets you choose “performance mode” in order to prioritize framerate.

Please note that other elements in certain Switch games, especially ports of games from Xbox One and PS4, often need to be cut down in order to make 60 frames per second feasible. This could include resolution or overall visual quality, and its importance largely depends on the genre of the game.

Game title Only docked? Only portable? Both?
Arms No No Yes
Cuphead No No Yes
Dead Cells No No Yes
Diablo III No No Yes
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze No No Yes
Dragon Ball FighterZ No No Yes
Fast RMX No No Yes
FIFA 19 No No Yes
Fire Emblem Warriors Yes No No
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
 No No Yes
Mario Tennis  Aces
 No No Yes
Mega Man 11
 No No Yes
Mortal Kombat 11
 No No Yes
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
 No No Yes
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
 No No Yes
Rocket League
 No No Yes
Splatoon 2
 No No Yes
Super Mario Odyssey
 No No Yes
Super Mario Party
 No No Yes
Super Smash Bros. Utlimate
 No No Yes
Thumper
 No No Yes
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes No No Yes

Note: We attempted to make this list as complete as possible, but data on framerate for Switch is not always publicly available. If you have a game with 60 frames per second that isn’t on the list, just shoot us a message.

