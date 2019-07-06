Nintendo Switch games that run at 60 frames per second

Share

The Nintendo Switch isn’t the most powerful console on the market. It can’t match the level of visual complexity or fidelity of the PlayStation 4 Pro, nor can it deliver native 4K resolution with HDR like the Xbox One X. What the Switch can still do, however, is deliver a high framerate during action scenes. Several Nintendo Switch games support a 60 frames-per-second framerate, meaning you’ll get the same smooth experience you’d see on more powerful machines.

60fps Nintendo Switch games

Framerates in the games below can come in a few different varieties. Some of the titles are locked at 60 frames per second, meaning you should never experience drops while playing them. Others have a targeted framerate of 60 frames per second but can occasionally dip below that number. Certain games also have varying framerates for different content. In Mortal Kombat 11, for instance, standard fighting will run at 60 frames per second while Fatalities and Fatal Blows will play at a reduced framerate. Fire Emblem Warriors, meanwhile, lets you choose “performance mode” in order to prioritize framerate.

Please note that other elements in certain Switch games, especially ports of games from Xbox One and PS4, often need to be cut down in order to make 60 frames per second feasible. This could include resolution or overall visual quality, and its importance largely depends on the genre of the game.

Game title Only docked? Only portable? Both? Arms No No Yes Cuphead No No Yes Dead Cells No No Yes Diablo III No No Yes Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze No No Yes Dragon Ball FighterZ No No Yes Fast RMX No No Yes FIFA 19 No No Yes Fire Emblem Warriors Yes No No Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

No No Yes Mario Tennis Aces

No No Yes Mega Man 11

No No Yes Mortal Kombat 11

No No Yes New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

No No Yes Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

No No Yes Rocket League

No No Yes Splatoon 2

No No Yes Super Mario Odyssey

No No Yes Super Mario Party

No No Yes Super Smash Bros. Utlimate

No No Yes Thumper

No No Yes Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes No No Yes

Note: We attempted to make this list as complete as possible, but data on framerate for Switch is not always publicly available. If you have a game with 60 frames per second that isn’t on the list, just shoot us a message.