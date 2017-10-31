Nintendo Switch owners tend to prefer handheld to docked use

Why it matters to you New data reveals that most people aren't leaving the Nintendo Switch docked. The concept worked.

When Nintendo first revealed the hybrid design of the Nintendo Switch, it was met with mixed results. Some praised the company for the concept while others worried about the devices lack of power. With handhelds being replaced by smartphones, many wondered if people would even take the Switch out of the dock. As it turns out, people prefer it that way.

According to Nintendo’s latest six-month financial results briefing (via Nintendo Life), there is a lot of new information about how people actually use the Nintendo Switch. As expected, a large number of players swap between both handheld mode and docked somewhat evenly. Interestingly enough, about 30 percent of users play the Switch in handheld mode a majority of the time. In contrast, just under 20 percent of players keep the Switch docked most of the time.

In addition to gameplay style, Nintendo also revealed the buyer ages. An overwhelmingly large portion of consumers are in their 20s and early 30s. The Switch is also selling well with ages 10 to 19, as well as those in their late 30s.

Since launch, the Nintendo Switch has been selling out almost as soon as new units were produced. Despite the successful sales, production has finally caught up. When someone goes into a store today to find a Switch, chances are they will find one.

With all the success surrounding the Switch, Nintendo has updated their sales projections. Within the system’s first year, the company expects to sell 14 million units — that is about 500,000 more systems than the Wii U managed to sell throughout its lifespan from 2012 to 2017.

Nintendo deserves this success. On top designing a well-crafted console with an innovative trick, the company has produced some of their best games in recent memory. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside the console and has been met with critical acclaim. Similarly, the recently released Super Mario Odyssey has already sold more than 2 million units in three days.

As the holiday season nears, it will be interesting to see if the Nintendo Switch still continues to sell at a rapid pace. Notable games that are still to come include: Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Breath of the Wild DLC, and more.