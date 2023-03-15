 Skip to main content
This trick saves you $30 on a Nintendo Switch OLED

It’s very rare to come across a discount for the Nintendo Switch OLED, but there’s a way to get $30 off when buying one from Best Buy — get a refurbished model that’s being sold for $320, instead of the hybrid console’s sticker price of $350. We’re not sure how much stock the retailer has of the refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you need to do so now.

Why you should buy the refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED features a 7.0-inch OLED screen, for a larger display with brighter colors thanks to a backlight that illuminates pixels further, compared to the 6.2-inch LCD screen of the Nintendo Switch. Between the Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch, the other notable upgrades in addition to the OLED display include a built-in LAN port in its dock, a sturdier kickstand that covers the entire backside of the console, and a built-in screen protector. You can play all of the best Nintendo Switch games on the Nintendo Switch OLED, so if you’ve got the budget, there’s really no reason not to go for this model over the original Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite.

If you have any concerns about buying a refurbished device from Best Buy, you should know that these products are Geek Squad Certified — which means that they look brand new after being repaired and restored. They’ve also been thoroughly tested to make sure that everything works correctly, so you don’t need to worry about any glitches with your refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED. On the off chance that a problem arises, you can easily have the device returned and exchanged.

If you want to get the Nintendo Switch OLED for cheaper than its retail price of $350, you can buy a refurbished model of the hybrid console for $320 from Best Buy. That’s $30 in savings for a device that can pass off as brand new. You need to act fast though, because we’re not sure how many units of the refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED is available from the retailer. Buy one now before they’re all gone.

