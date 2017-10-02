Highly praised PlayStation 4-exclusive ‘Nioh’ is coming to PC in November

Why it matters to you Nioh is a fantastic action game, and it's great that it will be played by even more people.

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo released the Souls-like game Nioh earlier this year to rave reviews, with the game’s environments, enemy designs, and combat mechanics being singled out for praise. Up until now, the game was exclusive to the PlayStation 4, but that’s about to change. Nioh is coming to PC, and you’re going to want to start clearing some storage space.

“Team Ninja is well aware of the fact that many gamers have been passionately asking for a PC version of Nioh,” said director Fumihiko Yasuda in the announcement. “I am thrilled to announce that this ‘massocore’ game will finally be available for our die-hard PC fans in Nioh: Complete Edition.”

The enhanced version of the game comes packed with all three expansion packs released on PlayStation 4: Dragon of the North, Defiant Honor, and Bloodshed’s End. These add additional weapons, missions, story content, and in the case of Defiant Honor, a harder difficulty. By default, Nioh‘s challenge is comparable to the Souls series and Bloodborne, though it increases gradually.

In addition to the expansions, the PC version also includes the Steam-exclusive “Dharmachakra Kabuto” helmet, featuring the Buddhist symbol for the eightfold path. However, it isn’t clear if it’s a genuine magical device capable of banishing evil, or a replica used for regulating steam.

“Some have gone so far as to suggest renaming it to ‘Valve Kabuto,’ Koei Tecmo said in the announcement. “But why anyone would make a helmet featuring a valve is unclear.”

Just don’t expect to use it for very long, as you switch out gear at a very fast rate in the game.

Along with the game’s announcement, the Steam page also provides a list of system requirements, and you’ll want to follow the “recommended” requirements to make use of enhanced graphical settings and the “action” 60-frames-per-second mode. Koei Tecmo recommends an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, along with 8GB of RAM. You’ll also need at least 100GB of storage space, and it will likely be tied up for a considerable time — Nioh is one of the longest action-role-playing games we’ve played.

Nioh: Complete Edition releases for PC on November 7.