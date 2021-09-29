October’s PlayStation Plus games are an unusual bunch

Sony revealed its new additions to the PlayStation Plus subscription service for the month of October. The games featured for subscribers to download starting on October 5 are Mortal Kombat X, PGA Tour 2K21, and Hell Let Loose. Some subscribers are calling this one of the weaker months of Plus, especially since its lacking horror games for Halloween month.

With it being October, I was hoping for some horror games.

Instead, we're getting some horrible games. Thank you Sony, very cool! pic.twitter.com/DLAfeovV3f — Stantler Gaming (@Squivyzard) September 29, 2021

The real standout game of this month is Mortal Kombat X. MKX is one of the most popular fighting games in the PlayStation library, still featuring a strong online player base. Sadly, this PlayStation Plus download doesn’t feature the DLC of the game, which includes characters like Jason Vorhees, the Xenomorph of the Alien series, Leatherface, and Predator. It’s also overshadowed by the most recent game entry in the Mortal Kombat series, Mortal Kombat 11. The game will be available for both PS4 and PS5 owners to download.

This month also includes PGA Tour 2K21, the newest game in the PGA Tour series. The game features a career mode, create-a-character, full-season runs, and tournament modes. There are also real-life courses in the game to play through.

The final game, multiplayer World War 2 shooter Hell Let Loose, is only available for PS5 owners. It allows players to join up in 100-player online battles with a boasted meta focus on resources and planning.

While this installment of PlayStation Plus games is an odd one, it gives players a wide variety of games in different genres. PlayStation Plus subscribers can access these new games on Tuesday, October 5. They will be available to download from then until Monday, November 1.

Editors' Recommendations