Persona 5 Royal is shaping up as the definitive game in the popular JRPG series, as DLC for the upgraded version of Persona 5 will introduce the protagonists of 2006’s Persona 3 and 2008’s Persona 4 to the game.

Persona 3‘s Makoto and Persona 4‘s Yu, as they are named in the anime adaptations and spinoffs, will not be joining the Phantom Thieves of Hearts though. According to the final Morgana Report, they will be added to Persona 5 Royal as boss fights.

Makoto and Yu will be added as DLC to Persona 5 Royal, where they can be challenged by players in the Velvet Room. It appears that the matches will not be easy though, as Yu is shown in the video dealing significant damage with a lightning attack by his Persona, Izanagi. It remains unclear what players will get from beating the protagonists of the two previous games in the series.

Spinoffs Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight and Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth will also make their mark on Persona 5 Royal. The default costumes in Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight and the chibi looks in Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth will also be offered as DLC.

The Morgana Report also revealed My Palace, a new mode in Persona 5 Royal that essentially functions as a home base. Players will be able to watch the game’s animated cut scenes and listen to its soundtrack, and they may also customize the place with various unlockable objects. My Palace also offers minigames, a chance to talk with other characters, and even the choice to change the onscreen character to any of the Phantom Thieves.

A Morgana Report in August revealed more information about Persona 5 Royal, which adds a third semester to the Persona 5 story while also introducing Kasumi, a new Phantom Thief. Producer Kazuhisa Wada said that Kasumi will appear very early in the game and that Kichijoji will be opened as a new area.

The livestream also highlighted changes to Mementos, a third persona for all the Phantom Thieves, and a new palace. Goro Akechi is also shown as a playable character, despite what happened at the end of Persona 5.

Persona 5 Royal will launch in Japan on October 31, but it will not arrive in the West until spring 2020.

Editors' Recommendations