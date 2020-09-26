  1. Gaming

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller spotted on Travis Scott's Instagram

The DualSense controller of the PlayStation 5 was spotted in the wild on Instagram, in a picture uploaded by rapper Travis Scott to the photo-sharing platform.

The Instagram photo does not show the PlayStation 5 itself, but it may be assumed that Scott also has possession of the console, according to the caption.

I will be playing until the sun up

Scott is no stranger to gaming circles, with his Astronomical virtual concert in Fortnite drawing 27.7 million players across five events in April. The first show had over 12.3 million viewers, as the rapper launched his song The Scotts, featuring Kid Cudi.

The PlayStation 5, however, will not roll out until November 12, so it remains unclear how Scott was able to get his hands on the DualSense controller and presumably also the console.

It is possible that Sony has started shipping the PlayStation 5 early to celebrities and social media influencers for marketing purposes. Digital Trends has reached out for confirmation on whether Scott acquired the console this way, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

PlayStation 5 pre-order fiasco

Fortunately for Scott, it looks like he did not have to suffer through the confusion caused by the pre-order process for the console. The pre-orders were supposed to start the day after Sony’s most recent PlayStation 5 livestream, but several retailers started accepting pre-orders after just a few hours.

Sony has since apologized for the sudden launch of PlayStation 5 pre-orders, while promising that players will be given more opportunities to secure a console ahead of and after its 12 release.

