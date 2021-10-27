Sony’s October State of Play came out of nowhere, and it was just about anyone’s guess as to what the company would reveal. The show, which erred on the shorter side at just 20 minutes, promised new announcements and updates for forthcoming third-party releases heading to the PS4 and PS5. While that meant no PlayStation Studios games would be present, the show still had some hits to show off.

Notably, Little Devil Inside, a strange title first revealed in 2020, made its return during the show. However, reveals made up a majority. A sequel to Let It Die, Deathverse, was announced with a spring release date, along with a new update for Bugsnax that blows the food-based buggers up to Jurassic proportions.

Here’s everything Sony showed off during its latest State of Play presentation.

DeathVerse: Let It Die is a new, strange multiplayer title

Set hundreds of years after Let It Die, Deathverse is a multiplayer survival title with a multitude of characters for players to pick from, along with a suite of weapons and abilities. Players face off against each other — as well as monsters and assassins — to survive in the game’s arena. Deathverse is set to launch in spring 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

We Are OFK gives players the indie band experience

One of the more laid-back titles announced during today’s State of Play, We Are OFK is a biopic based on the band OFK. The game havsa total of five episodes, over the course of which players develop relationships with each character and play through music videos. The game is set to release sometime in 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

Bugsnax gets a big update

Bugsnax is going big in its latest update. The game’s newest update, The Isle of Bigsnax, pumps the usually-tiny bugs to jumbo-size. To reel in the titanic threat, players have to shrink the Bugsnax down to size before capturing them. Players also get their own home to customize and relax at, as well as a mailbox where other island inhabitants can drop off thank you presents. The update will be free for all players and arrive in early 2022.

King Of Fighters XV is getting a beta test

An open beta is on the way for King of Fighters XV. The beta, which starts on November 19 at 7 p.m. PT and runs until November 22 at 7 a.m. PT, will give players access to eight characters, including new addition Dolores. Beta participants will be able to battle each other in online lobbies or get a feel for the game in its offline training mode as well.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force continues the space-faring franchise

Players can return to the sci-fi-filled, character-driven world of Star Ocean starting next year with Star Ocean: The Divine Force. The game, set to launch on PS4 and PS5 in 2022, features more freedom than previous entries in the franchise, giving players the ability to fly around the world. That freedom extends to the game’s combat, which is designed for a variety of approaches, including head-on or stealth. Likewise, the story will feature two protagonists, both of whom players will control and make decisions for in the game.

Little Devil Inside gameplay is revealed

Our first look at Little Devil Inside since it was revealed introduced us to gameplay in the strange, cinematic title. Players fill the shoes of Billy, an armored adventurer who is hired for jobs throughout the game’s highly-stylized world. While traveling, players will run into other characters or random events, including sheep blocking the roads. Traveling and survival play major parts in the game, where players have to develop new methods for surviving in different situations.

Everything else

Death’s Door is coming to PS4, PS5, and Switch on November 23.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is finally coming on December 16.

Kart Rider Drift is a Mario Kart-esque racing game coming in 2022.

First Class Trouble is a new social deduction game. It’ll be available with PS Plus starting on November 2.

