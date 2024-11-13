November’s PlayStation Plus lineup is packed with games this month, both in terms of quality and quantity. However, with Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon (hopefully sometime next year), arguably the biggest addition is Grand Theft Auto 5, which is back on the subscription service after leaving earlier this year.

There’s not much to say about GTA 5 that hasn’t already been said. It’s one of the bestselling games of all time and still holds up more than 10 years after release. It’s likely you already own it on some platform, but if you somehow don’t or just want to play it on the PlayStation 5 or 4, you can play it for free with an Extra or Premium subscription.

Recommended Videos

There are somehow even more AAA games coming to PlayStation Plus in November. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a solid action and parkour open-world RPG. It fell under the radar a bit at launch since other open-world games like Horizon Forbidden West and a little game called Elden Ring also came out in February 2022, so PlayStation Plus is a great way to check it out if you missed it.

If you’re looking for something a bit different, there’s also Like a Dragon: Ishin, a remake of Yakuza spinoff Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin. This beloved and enjoyable franchise has become a mainstay on just about every platform and across game subscription services, so it makes sense at least one would show up here.

And if that weren’t enough, the PlayStation Plus Premium tier has a bunch of classic games. This includes Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Blood Omen 2 if you want to get ready for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, which is releasing on December 10 after being announced earlier this year.

Check out the full list of games coming to the service on November 19.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS4, PS5)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS4, PS5)

Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS4, PS5)

MotoGP 24 (PS4, PS5)

The Sims 4 Island Living (add-on only) (PS4)

Digimon Survive (PS4)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS4, PS5)

Stick Fight: The Game (PS4)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PS4, PS5)

Killer Frequency (PS4, PS5)

Hungry Shark World (PS4)

Chivalry 2 (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Plus Premium