Sony reportedly requiring timed trials for games over $34

According to a new report, Sony is currently informing its developers about a new rule that will require all games over $34 to have a timed trial for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

While we previously knew very little about how the way PlayStation Plus Premium trials would work, sources have told Game Developer that any game over the threshold will be required to include a trial that lasts a minimum of two hours. The change is not retroactive, nor does it apply to VR-specific titles, but developers releasing games on PlayStation 5 in the future will now need to allot time and resources to create these trials.

Developers will have up to three months after the launch of a game to bring a timed trial to PlayStation Plus Premium members, and it’s required to be available for at least 12 months. While Sony has expressed a willingness to be flexible and allow custom game demos in place of the trials, the company will approve such options on a case-by-case basis. Developers can also still opt to create demos, trials, and free weekend access periods that can be accessed by all PlayStation Plus subscribers regardless of tier.

Premium is the third and highest tier of Sony’s upcoming PlayStation Plus revamp and will include everything in the previous two tiers alongside a selection of retro PlayStation titles and the aforementioned timed trials. Sony recently revealed when players will be able to upgrade to the two new tiers of PlayStation Plus, including a targeted date of June 13 for those in the Americas.

