‘Pokémon Go’ adds legendary monsters Latias and Latios

Share

Pokémon Go players looking to test their squad’s skills against new competition now have the chance, as two new legendary Pokémon have arrived to the game’s raid battles.

Latias and Latios, originally from the third-generation games Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire, are flying Pokémon with dragon-type and psychic-type abilities. You will have to travel the world (or wait) if you hope to fight both. While Latias will appear in Europe and Asia, Latios will appear in North America, South America, and Africa. The Pokémon will then swap spots on May 8 until the conclusion of the event on June 5.

“Drawn to compassionate spirits, the Eon Pokémon Latias and Latios are known for being highly intelligent, and are able to communicate telepathically with humans,” developer Niantic said. “They are also stealthy and extremely fast in flight — with Latias able to use its down to refract light to make itself invisible and Latios able to overtake jet planes.”

We nope their telepathic abilities were left out of their Pokémon Go appearance, as the last thing we need is for imaginary monsters to start talking to us in our sleep.

Until now, players could also challenge the monster Lugia, who appeared in Pokémon Silver, and third-generation monsters Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza were available the previous month.

Niantic recently had some other substantially less fun issues it had to deal with. Following last summer’s disastrous Pokémon Go Fest in Chicago, the company was hit with a class-action lawsuit from players who had spent money traveling to the event. Niantic settled for more than $1.5 million, and those who attended should be receiving a letter informing them of the payout soon.

In addition to its continued work on Pokémon Go, Niantic is also developing the mobile game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Like its previous work, the game will use elements of augmented reality, but it won’t be replacing Pokémon Go. In fact, Niantic is planning to further expand the game’s development team in order to add more features. Hopefully at least one of those features will be the ability to battle other trainers, which fans have been requesting for nearly two years.