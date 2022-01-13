  1. Gaming

Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer shows new ways to catch ’em all

Otto Kratky
By

With Pokémon Legends: Arceus set to release on January 28, Nintendo has decided to drop a whole lot of information on the game. In a 13-minute video posted to YouTube, nearly every aspect of the game is covered, from the previously revealed noble Pokémon to just how players will be able to capture Pokémon themselves.

Like any other Pokémon game, players will be able to catch the wild creatures by weakening them in a battle and tossing a Pokéball at them. However, the game’s open design will also let trainers take some clever approaches that bypass getting into a battle altogether.

By sneaking up on a Pokémon, players can throw a Pokéball at it and take it by surprise, raising their chance of catching the Pokémon in one go. Likewise, players can distract Pokémon if they know their eating habits. By throwing berries that a specific Pokémon likes, players can lower their guard even further, opening them up for a surprise attack.

These new strategies will let players conserve their Pokéballs, which may be more important in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. In the game, the essential tool for any Pokémon master has to either be crafted with resources scattered around the Hisui region or purchased. Without trainers to battle, though, players will only be able to get money from catching Pokémon and reporting back to the Survey Corps.

Likewise, today’s trailer outlined Pokemon Legends: Arceus‘ progression, which seems to be much less linear than previous entries in the franchise. Instead of tasking players with defeating Pokémon gym leaders, they have to complete missions for the Survey Corps to advance the game’s story. Taking a mission — or a request given by a resident of Jubilife Village — will add it to the player’s Arc Phone, which seemingly function’s like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s Sheikah Slate.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy S22: Everything we know so far about Samsung’s next big flagship

Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked render.

Best iPad Deals and Sales for January 2022

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

The best smart sleep tech at CES 2022

The Sleep Number New 360 Smart Bed set up in a bedroom

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases and covers

samsung galaxy note 8 review hands on

Best office chair deals for January 2022

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Nvidia could put more RTX 3050 GPUs in the hands of gamers

Various versions of the RTX 3050 graphics card.

Nest vs. Ecobee: Which is the better smart thermostat?

Ecobee4 smart on a living room wall.

Voyage is an A.I. gaming paradise where bots write the rules

An AI draws a cowboy pizza in Pixel This.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10 vs. ThinkPad Z13: Premium ThinkPads, compared

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 front view.

The best classic movies on Hulu right now

The cast of The Warriors.

Watch Webb Space Telescope team share thoughts on mission

james webb space telescope exoplanet search

Apple’s elusive $19 Polishing Cloth is back in stock

Apple's new Polishing Cloth.

Best Buy laptop deals for January 2022

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2