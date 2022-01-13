Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer shows new ways to catch ’em all

With Pokémon Legends: Arceus set to release on January 28, Nintendo has decided to drop a whole lot of information on the game. In a 13-minute video posted to YouTube, nearly every aspect of the game is covered, from the previously revealed noble Pokémon to just how players will be able to capture Pokémon themselves.

Like any other Pokémon game, players will be able to catch the wild creatures by weakening them in a battle and tossing a Pokéball at them. However, the game’s open design will also let trainers take some clever approaches that bypass getting into a battle altogether.

By sneaking up on a Pokémon, players can throw a Pokéball at it and take it by surprise, raising their chance of catching the Pokémon in one go. Likewise, players can distract Pokémon if they know their eating habits. By throwing berries that a specific Pokémon likes, players can lower their guard even further, opening them up for a surprise attack.

These new strategies will let players conserve their Pokéballs, which may be more important in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. In the game, the essential tool for any Pokémon master has to either be crafted with resources scattered around the Hisui region or purchased. Without trainers to battle, though, players will only be able to get money from catching Pokémon and reporting back to the Survey Corps.

Likewise, today’s trailer outlined Pokemon Legends: Arceus‘ progression, which seems to be much less linear than previous entries in the franchise. Instead of tasking players with defeating Pokémon gym leaders, they have to complete missions for the Survey Corps to advance the game’s story. Taking a mission — or a request given by a resident of Jubilife Village — will add it to the player’s Arc Phone, which seemingly function’s like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s Sheikah Slate.

