  1. Gaming

Pokémon Legends: Arceus makes trading unnecessary

Giovanni Colantonio
By

In a series first, Pokémon Legends: Arceus players won’t need to trade with friends in order to complete the game’s Pokédex. Instead, Game Freak has simplified some classic evolution methods, allowing a solo player to get every monster in the game without help.

In previous Pokémon games, certain Pokémon could only evolve by trading them to another player. There was no way to get a creature like Gengar without linking up with a friend. Since Arceus isn’t a dual release like Sword and Shield, it’s much friendlier toward solo players this time around.

All trade evolution methods have been replaced with items. The Linking Cord is a new item that looks a bit like a classic Game Boy link cable. It can be used on a Pokemon like Machoke that typically only evolves through trade to evolve it.

For Pokemon who evolve via trade while holding a specific item, the process is even more streamlined. Now, players simply have to use that item on the Pokemon and it’ll evolve. For example, simply use a Reaper Cloth on Dusclops and it’ll evolve with no trade necessary.

For those who still want to trade with friends anyways, the game does still include that option. An nonplayable character in Jubilife Village gives players the ability to trade monsters locally and online. She also sells different evolution items, which can be purchased with merit points. The currency is obtained by finding a player’s dropped satchel throughout the open world.

The change is significant for the series, which has long relied on trading as a core tenet of collecting. It’s unclear will Nintendo similarly streamline the core RPGs, but for now, it seems like it’s more a feature specific to Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Editors' Recommendations

Upcoming Sonos headphones may well include Wi-Fi

Sonos headphone patent diagram.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

Dave Bautista wades through a pile of dead bodies in a scene from Army of the Dead.Army of the Dead

The best shows on Netflix right now (January 2022)

Natasha Lyonne looks in the mirror in a scene from Russian Doll.

The best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video right now

Kathryn Hahn and Kevin Bacon looking at one another in a scene from I Love Dick on Amazon Prime Video.

The 97 best shows on Hulu right now

Joe from Promised Land clipping leaves and grapes in his vineyard.

The 54 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator.

The 64 best movies on Hulu right now

Owen Wilson and Marion Cotillard in Midnight in Paris.

The best movies on Disney+ right now

The cast of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now

Bob Odenkirk in Nobody.

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of January 28

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Samsung T5 vs. Samsung T7: Which portable SSD should you buy?

samsung t7 touch portable ssd silver

How to deactivate your Instagram account

Instagram login screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs. Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 feat image.