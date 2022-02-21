  1. Gaming

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: All save file bonuses

While each Pokémon title has built off the previous one, it hasn’t been until recently that the series has been able to take advantage of modern technologies to really encourage and reward longtime fans of the series. Sure, the games can’t support including every single Pokémon from the entire series anymore, but the more streamlined roster found in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is still impressive considering how far the game pushes the series in every other respect. Even with the new open world, revamped battle system, and overhaul to how the main story and quests are presented, it is still the drive to catch and catalog every Pokémon that is at the heart of the experience.

Before the Switch, it was difficult for older Pokémon games to recognize your previous experience with the series. There were some little rewards here and there, but the developers didn’t really make a major point of giving out special bonuses to anyone who played the previous games until Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Depending on which games in the series you’ve played, you can unlock some special, exclusive items and content. If you’re curious about what each safe file bonus there is, and how to claim them, in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, we’ve broken them all down for you here.

Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee and Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu

A pikachu and eevee mask.

If you have save data from this expanded and more fleshed-out version of the hit mobile game Pokémon GO, you can get two special cosmetic items to wear while adventuring in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These two are the Pikachu Mask and Eevee Mask, which your character will wear on their head. Thankfully you can get both the Pikachu and Eevee masks no matter which version of Pokémon: Let’s Go you played.

To unlock these masks in-game, simply talk to the clothier Anthe once you’ve become a member of the Galaxy Expedition team and she will tell you a special package came in for you with the items inside.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

The kimono outfit in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

If Pokémon Legends: Arceus reads that you have Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield data on your console, you can get two different rewards. The first is a brand new outfit called the Kimono Set. This is a more traditional, old-school style outfit very fitting for the setting of the game. Just like the masks, you can unlock it by simply talking to Anthe again after joining the Galaxy Expedition team.

The other reward is much more exciting. With save data from either of the prior games, you can gain access to an exclusive Research Task that sends you on a quest to find and eventually add to your roster, the Mythic Pokémon Shaymin. This bonus will take a much longer time to get, however, since the request won’t become available until after you’ve completed the entire main story for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

The modern galactic uniform.

Finally, the last games you can get special bonuses for having played are the most recent remakes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. Again, you get two different bonuses for having played either of these titles, the first of which is yet another outfit. This time you can sport the more official-looking Modern Galactic Set. This is the full set of Modern Shoes, Modern Trousers, and Modern Jacket, all of which you get just like all the previous cosmetic items.

The second, and final, save data bonus is undoubtedly the most exciting of them all. You once again get access to an exclusive Research Task that leads to one more Pokémon you could otherwise never encounter. This time it is the popular Mythical Pokémon Darkrai. Just like Shaymin, you will have to beat the entire campaign first before this new request opens up.

