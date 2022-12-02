Pokémon is, at its core, an RPG. While your trainer doesn't actively participate in the battles themselves, the game is still all about leveling up your team to overcome tougher and tougher challenges. As is the case with just about all RPGs, leveling up comes in the form of earning experience points, or EXP. Not only does earning EXP help improve your Pokémon's stats, but it is also required for them to evolve.

Lucky Egg

Beat Team Star's Fighting Crew base

EXP is earned in many ways, but each method rewards you with different amounts. For trainers who want to get their team to the max level as fast as possible, EXP farming may be required. Thankfully, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have some very effective ways for you to farm EXP quickly if you know what to do. Some of these methods aren't exactly intended to be farmed, though, so you will need to know the strategies to take advantage of them. Here are the fastest ways to farm EXP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Note: While not required, getting a Lucky Egg from beating your fifth Gym Leader will boost your EXP gain by 50%, making all the methods below even more effective.

How to farm EXP from Chansey and Blissey

The Pokémon Chansey and Blissey have always been metaphorical pinatas of EXP in the series, and that remains true for Scarlet and Violet. However, they are always quite rare and hard to encounter regularly. The good news is that there is a way to boost your chances of encountering them. Here's how to do it.

Step 1: Go to any Artisan Bakery.

Step 2: Purchase ham, pickles, mustard, and mayonnaise for Ham Sandwiches.

Or, purchase rice, jalapeno, tomato, curry powder, and mayonnaise for Ultra Currey-and-Rice-Style Sandwiches

Step 3: Travel to one of Chancey or Blissey's habitat locations found in your Pokédex.

Step 4: Set up a picnic.

Step 5: Create whichever sandwich you have the ingredients for to boost your encounter rate with Normal-type Pokémon.

Step 6: This should cause Chancey or Blissys to spawn in much greater numbers for 30 minutes.

Step 7: Either start normal battles with them for full EXP gain or use the Let's Go mode to have your Pokémon auto-battle them. The second method is faster and easier but will get you slightly less EXP per fight.

How to farm EXP with Let's Go mode

This form of EXP farming won't be available until you've beaten Team Star's Fighting Crew base but is by far the easiest way to earn EXP in the game. That's because you can earn it passively thanks to the Let's Go mechanic.

Step 1: Beat Team Star's Fighting Crew base.

Step 2: Have a strong Grass or Electric-type Pokémon.

Step 3: Go to the crater near Fury Falls.

Step 4: This area is filled with Golducks and Dratini at around level 50.

Step 5: Send your Grass or Electric-type Pokémon out in Let's Go mode.

Step 6: Sit back, relax, and let your Pokémon rack up the EXP.

Farm EXP Candy from Terra Raid Battles

EXP Candy is easily the fastest way to level up. The only issue is that these candies aren't very easy to get most of the time. These come in five types: XS, S, M, L, and XL which give 100, 800, 3,000, 10,000, and 30,000 EXP respectively when used. The only way to reliably farm any EXP Candy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is in the new Terra Raid Battles. Each one has a star rating of one to five, with five being the most difficult. The harder the raid, the better EXP Candy you will get.

You can also unlock six-star level Terra Raids once you beat all the gym leaders and the Elite Four.

Step 1: Locate Tera Crystals on the map. They are marked with star-shaped icons.

Step 2: Interact with the Tera Crystal to begin a Tera Raid Battle. Make sure you check the Pokémon type you will be facing to build your team to counter it.

Step 3: Either team up with others or play alone with AI companions.

Step 4: Each Tera Raid can only be done once per day, and the ones available change each day. Adjusting your Switch's internal clock can allow you to grind them as much as you like.

