Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid guide: basic tips and tricks

The Pokémon franchise has always specialized in family-friendly RPGs first and foremost. The main mechanics and focus of each game, which is to battle, catch, and train Pokémon, is very easy for even new players to grasp. At the same time, those who have been with the series for a long time have enjoyed a steady evolution of more deep and complex mechanics to further push the competitive nature of fighting monsters. For a long time, battling other trainers was the only real way to challenge yourself after beating the game, but Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has added something else for hardcore trainers to test themselves against.

Tera Raids are the toughest challenges in Scarlet and Violet. These encounters against special Pokémon are so challenging that you can’t take them on alone. These battles take advantage of the new Terastallized Pokémon, and are ranked in difficulty with a star level. There’s a lot more to these than just throwing your strongest Pokémon out there and hoping for the best. Here’s a full breakdown on how Tera Raids work, their rewards, and some tips and tricks to come out on top in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Tera Raids work

Tera Raids are a new challenge you can take in Scarlet and Violet that put you and three others up against one Terastallized Pokémon. No matter what, you will have to face this foe as a team. You can bring friends along, connect with others online, or be given AI trainers to join you, though that last option is the least advisable.

Not only is this Pokémon way more powerful than normal, you and your team will also be under a strict time limit to defeat it. Each one has a different time limit you can see when beginning the raid.

Where to find Tera Raids

Tera Raids are accessed all over Paldea by finding crystal outcroppings in the world. They can be spotted fairly easily since they emit a beam of light, but also appear marked on your map. They will change location each day, though, so you can’t just go back to the same spot all the time.

Once you find one, simply approach it and hit Y to see the details – such as what Pokémon you will fight, the time limit, and difficulty rating — and begin the raid.

What are the rewards?

Managing to beat a Tera Raid will first allow you to capture the Tera Pokémon you just fought. You will also get a random reward from a pool based on the difficulty level of the raid. There are too many to list, but here’s a few rewards you can expect from each difficulty level:

One Star: EXP Candy S, Pearl, Swift Feather, Resist Feather, Muscle Feather, Health Feather, Genius Feather, and Clever Feather.

Two Star: EXP Candy M and everything from One Star raids, and more.

Three Star: EXP Candy M, Wiki Berry, Sitrus Berry, Mago Berry, Lum Berry, Figy Berry, Big Mushroom, Star Piece, and Big Pearl.

Four Star: EXP Candy L, EXP Candy M, Nugget, everything from Three Star raids, and more.

Five Star: Ability Capsule, Rare Candy, EXP Candy XL, EXP Candy L, and all Mint materials.

Six Star: Ability Patch, Bottle CapNugget, Rare Cand,y EXP Candy XL, EXP Candy L, and more.

Five and Six Star Tera Raid tips

If you’re going to challenge the tougher raids, here’s some essential tips to win.

Pick your highest-level Pokémon that counters the Tera Pokémon’s type. Check what you’re up against first, and pick your Pokémon accordingly.

No need to worry about using items or healing before the fight. Your Pokémon will always have full HP and PP when you start.

Work with your team. If you can coordinate attackers, buffers, debuffers, and such, you can make quick work of raids.

Don’t forget to cheer! You can choose to cheer instead of using a move during Tera Raids, which can boost your team’s offense, defense, or heal everyone.

