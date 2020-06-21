  1. Gaming

Nintendo starts helping Pokémon Sword and Shield players who buy wrong DLC

By

Nintendo of America has apparently started helping Pokémon Sword and Shield players who ended up with the wrong Expansion Pass, even after numerous reminders to buy the correct downloadable content.

The Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass grants access to the recently launched The Isle of Armor, which features new environments to explore, new Pokémon to catch, and a new dojo for developing new skills. Also included in the Expansion Pass is The Crown Tundra, which is set to be released this fall.

Nintendo has constantly reminded players that there are two versions of the Expansion Pass — one for Pokémon Sword and another for Pokémon Shield. The DLCs are not interchangeable, so to avoid wasting $30, players are advised to be very careful when selecting which one to purchase on the Nintendo eShop. The recommended method is to buy the Expansion Pass through the in-game option.

According to Nintendo’s support website, players who purchase the wrong Expansion Pass will not be given refunds or exchanges. However, it appears that the confusion is affecting so many players that Nintendo of America has started offering a helping hand to those who make the mistake.

It remains unclear what specific kind of assistance Nintendo of America’s customer support will provide to Pokémon Sword and Shield players who buy the wrong DLC. Digital Trends has reached out for more information on the matter, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

While it is good to see Nintendo of America softening from its previous hardline stance of no refunds or exchanges, purchasing DLC for games should avoid the kind of confusion created by Pokémon Sword and Shield‘s Expansion Pass in the first place.

