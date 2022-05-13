Pokémon Go Eevee evolutions guide: How to get every Eeveelution

While never the poster child for the series, Eevee quickly rose through the ranks and has become one of the most popular and beloved Pokémon in the entire series. It's easy to see why, too. This cute, furry little creature is so cheerful and appealing that it is impossible not to love. Plus, finally given a proper time to shine in Pokémon Let's Go Eevee, more people than ever have gone on the hunt to add at least one Eevee to their team in any game they're featured in, especially Pokémon Go.

Difficulty Moderate What You Need iPhone or Android device

Pokémon Go

The unique thing about Eevee is, unlike any other Pokémon, they can evolve into a total of eight different evolutions (or Eeveelutions) that each take on a different elemental type. Originally in Pokémon Go, Eevee could only evolve into their original three Eeveelutions — Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon — but after years of updates and new additions to the game, we can finally transform our cute little furry friend into every Eeveelution seen in any of the mainline games. In a typical Pokémon game, you can choose which form your Eevee will take after evolving by giving them a specific stone, but that's not quite the case in Pokémon Go. If you want to know how to get every Eeveelution in Pokémon Go, follow this complete guide.

Further reading

How to get all Eeveelutions using nicknames

Pokémon Go launched with Eevee, as well as the three original Eeveelutions mentioned above. Typically, you would give an Eevee a water, thunder, or fire stone to evolve them into those respective forms. This would be expanded to include all the other types that Eevee got as they were added in future generations. Since no elemental stones exist in Pokémon Go, they're not an option for making sure your Eevee evolves into the type you want. However, there's one guaranteed way to easily make sure your Eevee evolves just how you want. Here's how it works:

Step 1: Catch one or more Eevees.

Step 2: Find the Eeveelution you want on the list below, and give them the corresponding nickname:

Vaporeon: Rainer

Jolteon: Sparky

Flareon: Pyro

Espeon: Sakura

Umbreon: Tamao

Leafeon: Linnea

Glaceon: Rea

Sylveon: Kira

Step 3: Use some Eevee Candy to evolve them.

Step 4: By nicknaming your Eevee a very specific name, they will always evolve into a corresponding Eeveelution. However, you can only do this once per Eeveelution. So, if you want a second version of any of these Eeveelutions, you will need to use the second method.

How to evolve Eevee into Vaporeon, Jolteon, or Flareon

If you've already used up your one nickname usage, you, unfortunately, don't have any real options for getting any one of these specific Eeveelutions. There's no other tricks to help get any of these three specific Eeveelutions.

Step 1: Catch an Eevee.

Step 2: Evolve them with Eevee Candy and hope you get the one you want.

How to evolve Eevee into Espeon and Umbreon

For Espeon and Umbreon, you do have a method you can count on to get your Eevee to become either this psychic or dark type. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Catch an Eevee and make them your buddy.

Step 2: Walk with Eevee as your buddy for 10 km (about 8 miles).

Step 3: Wait until it is either day or night in Pokémon Go, not real life, and evolve your Eevee during the correct time.

For an Espeon, evolve them during the day

For an Umbreon, evolve them at night.

How to evolve Eevee into Glaceon and Leafeon

Your grass and ice types also have a method you can rely on to get the one you want. Here are the steps you need to take:

Step 1: Catch an Eevee.

Step 2: Get either a Mossy Lure or a Glacial Lure for 200 coins each.

Step 3: If you want a Leafeon, use the Mossy Lure at a PokéStop and evolve your Eevee. If you want a Glaceon, use the Glacial Lure at a PokéStop Eevee.

How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon

The final Eeveelution you can turn your default Eevee into is the fairy type Sylveon. Here's how to do it.

Step 1: Catch an Eevee and earn 70 Buddy Hearts.

Step 2: Once you have at least 70, evolve your Eevee and they will become a Sylveon.

With that, you can now get an entire roster of Eeveelutions in your Pokémon Go team!

Editors' Recommendations