Digital Trends
Gaming

These wireless charging grips will keep your Joy-Con from running out of juice

Steven Petite
By

Out of the box, the only way to charge the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con is by attaching them to the console and connecting the Switch to its AC adapter. Sure, you can purchase the $30 charge grip or a Joy-Con docking station, but neither of these options allow you to keep gaming with a single Joy-Con (i.e., when playing local multiplayer with friends and family). That’s where the Powercast Wireless Charging Grips come into play. On display at CES 2019, the charging grips deliver true wireless charging to single Joy-Con without forcing you to take a break.

The single Joy-Con grips look similar to ones currently sold by numerous third-party accessory companies. The Joy-Con slides into a shell to turn it into a more traditional looking controller, complete with the trigger buttons found on the attachable Joy-Con strap. Inside the grip, however, is what Powercast calls the Powerharvester receiver, along with a battery. The grips receive over-the-air charging from the PowerSpot transmitter that’s plugged into an outlet.

Once the signal is detected, an LED light on the grip illuminates, letting you know that the Joy-Con is currently charging. It uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology to determine when a charge is needed, only powering the grips when the backup battery isn’t depleted.

powercast nintendo switch wireless joy con charging grips ces 2019 2

At this time, the transmitter’s range only covers about two feet. Still, if you keep the grips charged, it’s unlikely you’ll run out of Joy-Con juice very often. Coupled with the Joy-Con already impressive battery life, Powercast’s charging grip will keep each controller going for about 38 hours.

In addition to the single Joy-Con grips, Powercast will also release a standard two Joy-Con grip with the technology that mirrors the one included with the Switch.

The most interesting aspect about Powercast’s wireless charging technology is that the transmitter figures to be future-proof. In the press release, Powercast said its goal is to make the transmitter work at longer distances (80 feet) with up to 30 devices at one time.

Powercast plans on releasing the Joy-Con charging grips and transmitter later this year. Prices haven’t been set, but each of the three products will be sold individually or as a bundle.

Don't Miss

The best VR and AR tech of CES 2019
nreal product impressions ces 2019 glasses 4
Wearables

Nreal’s mixed-reality sunglasses are more compact than the Magic Leap One

The Nreal Light are mixed reality glasses from a former Magic Leap employee. They allow you to see virtual objects in the real world, but they require a wired connection to a small, portable processing unit.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Computing

Miss AIM? These are the best desktop chat clients to use today

Desktop chat clients are far from dead. In fact, they're currently enjoying something of a renaissance. So, which one should you be using? We take a peek at the best chat clients for teams, gamers and mainstream web surfers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
axis lucid 3d 180 camera ces 2019 image copy
Photography

Camera records real-life scenes to design virtual worlds using a single device

Creating virtual reality worlds may get a bit easier in 2019 -- the Axis is a camera module that records a 180-degree depth map, allowing designers to reconstruct the scene for virtual or augmented reality.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
razer turret xbox one available now ces 2019
Gaming

Razer Turret Keyboard for Xbox One gets surprise CES 2019 launch

The Razer Turret, the first official wireless keyboard and mouse set designed for the Xbox One, is now available for $250. The mechanical keyboard uses Razer's Chroma technology and is designed specifically for couch use.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 challenges | search between 3 ski lodges
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ update 7.10 lets you channel your inner assassin with new sniper rifle

The latest update for Fortnite adds a Suppressed Sniper Rifle to the battle royale mode. The weapon allows players to be stealthier, but has less damage as a result of the suppressor.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Vive Pro Eye CES 2019
Gaming

The Vive Pro Eye uses Tobii eye-tracking technology to make VR more lifelike

HTC revealed the Vive Pro Eye with eye-tracking support at its CES 2019 press conference on January 7. We now know that Tobii will be the company responsible for integrating the technology.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
alienware area 51m review feat
Product Review

A true gaming desktop replacement? The Alienware Area-51m gets closer than ever

With its desktop grade processors, the ability to swap out components, and a new industrial design, the Alienware Area 51-m is a gaming laptop like no other. We spent some time with the new gaming laptop ahead of CES.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Alienware Area-51m review
Computing

Alienware and MSI lead the best gaming laptops of CES 2019

If you're looking for a new gaming laptop in 2019 there are plenty. We've sorted through the long list of new gaming laptops and have picked out the best from the rest. Here are our picks for the best gaming laptops of CES 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
resident evil 2 demo announced re2remakeleon
Gaming

‘Resident Evil 2’ gets a demo, but you can only play it once

Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 2 will get a demo later this week, but you can only play the demo one time. After that, it will become inaccessible, though dying doesn't end the demo.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
HTC Vive Pro Eye review
Product Review

HTC puts eye-tracking tech in Vive Pro Eye to make next-gen VR hands-free

With the announcement of integrated eye tracking for the Vive Pro Eye, hands-free VR, less demanding high-quality experiences, and intuitive software, are all on the table.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
oculus quest review 2
Gaming

These are the coolest VR and AR gadgets from CES 2019

CES 2019 had plenty of VR and AR gadgets on display, including headsets that completely change how you experience virtual reality, and some don't even require a PC or even a phone to run.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
oculus quest headset gets me into vr ces 2019 op 5
Computing

Oculus’ Quest is the headset that will make me (and you) a VR believer

Without excessive wires or complicated setup, and a price point that makes sense for tech that just isn't there yet, Oculus' upcoming standalone headset, the Quest, could bring VR mainstream.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on
Product Review

Who needs a TV? HP’s Omen X Emperium is a 65-inch monitor for your living room

The Omen X Emperium 65 is the very first Nvidia BFGD -- Big Format Gaming Display. It’s a 65-inch PC gaming display meant for the living room. Don’t call it a TV, but yea, it’s basically a TV built just for gamers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
super smash bros noise complaint ends with cops playing ultimate
Gaming

Rumor may have revealed remaining ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ DLC fighters

An unconfirmed rumor has allegedly revealed all the remaining DLC fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The next addition to the roster, after Joker from Persona 5, is believed to be Erdrick from the Dragon Quest series.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit