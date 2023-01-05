 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC.

Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims to let more players experience PlayStation games thanks to its highly customizable design and functionality. Digital Trends reached out to Sony following the presentation to ask if the controller would work with PS4. In its response, Sony confirms that it’s built to work with PS5 exclusively.

“Project Leonardo was designed from the ground up to seamlessly integrate with PS5 from a hardware and software standpoint,” Sony Interactive Entertainment writes in a statement to Digital Trends. “We wanted to create the best, most cohesive and customizable play experience possible, so we decided to focus our efforts and resources on PS5.”

Related

Similarly, Project Leonardo won’t have PC compatibility. When asked if it might work with PlayStation games on PC, Sony reiterated that the controller is “designed for PS5.”

The decision to make Project Leonardo platform-specific stands in contrast to Microsoft’s own accessibility efforts. The company’s Xbox Adaptive Controller was originally designed for Xbox One but is compatible with PC, iOS, and Android. It currently functions with Xbox Series X/S as well, despite those consoles releasing two years after its launch.

Sony’s decision seems in part due to the specific software that’s used to customize the controller. Project Leonardo uses a PS5 app that lets players change button layout and save up to three profiles at once.

Project Leonardo is currently in development and does not have a release date or price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
PS Plus games: what’s new in December 2022
best lord of the rings games lotr middle earth shadow war
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is eyeing a fall 2023 release date
Miles Morales and Peter Parker stand together in Spider-Man 2.
Sony revives a PlayStation 2 deep cut as a PS VR2 launch title
Fireworks explode in Fantavision 202X.
The best live service games of 2022: 10 ongoing games we couldn’t stop playing
A Sea of Thieves skeleton sits in front of text that says 2022 Best Live Service Games.
Steam Winter Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more
getting started elder scrolls online guide mem 418
This Xbox Series S deal is still live after the holidays
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it
How to change your Steam username
Steam library.
Dell is having a surprise gaming monitor sale — 10% off almost everything
Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222DGM
4 video game news stories that shaped the industry’s future in 2022
Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar.
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of December 30
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
End your year on a charming note with this adorable Zelda-like game
An alligator tightrope walks on telephone lines in Lil Gator Game.
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
S Pen menu in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Best Buy 24-hour sale: save $300 on this Lenovo gaming laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop with a racing game on the display.