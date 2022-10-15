Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Razer Hammerhead line is expanding with a new set of earbuds officially licensed by PlayStation and Xbox. With a visual design meant to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with a Type-C dongle and feature up to 30 hours of battery life.

Razer’s newest earbuds are built with console gaming in mind. They can be connected to devices via either 2.4GHz wireless (using the included dongle) or Bluetooth 5.2. That allows them to connect to both modern consoles and mobile devices, giving players more flexibility and lower latency.

Both versions will retail for $150 and launch this November at select retailers and on Razer’s website.

The most notable feature is the design, particularly on the PlayStation licensed version. Unlike the normal black Hammerheads, the PlayStation version feature a black-and-white color scheme that pairs with the PS5. The Xbox version seem to be a little closer to the normal Hammerhead design, matching the Xbox Series X’s all-black design. Both versions are powered by Razer Chroma RGB and feature a glowing decal on the side of the earbuds.

The Hammerhead HyperSpeed line features active noise cancellation, as well as a dual environmental noise-canceling microphone. The battery can last up to 30 hours and the earbuds come with their own charging case.

That was just one of the audio announcements Razer had in store during its Razercon stream. It also revealed updated versions of its Kaira Pro headset. The Kaira X is built for the PS5 specifically, while the Kaira HyperSpeed and Pro HyperSpeed are more for multiplatform use. The new line comes with TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, 30 hours of battery life, and a detachable HyperClear Supercardioid ENC microphone.

Razer is also expanding its popular cat headset with the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro. Like the original version, its a pink headset that features distinct cat ears. This version gives users more options though, as the kitty ears can be detached and replaced with bear or bunny ears, which come with the headset.

